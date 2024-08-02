3.5-K jobs at Tech-Voc Day

AT LEAST 3,500 job vacancies were offered during National Tech-Voc Day on Friday, August 2, 2024, at Felcris Centrale, Quimpo Boulevard, Davao City.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority-Davao Region (Tesda-Davao), in collaboration with the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) and the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole), conducted the job fair.

Some 30 companies participated, including 20 local and 10 overseas employers, offering approximately 3,500 job vacancies.

Local employers included Stratlink Distributor, Inc., Ana’s Breeders Farms, Inc., Sonic Sales and Distribution, Inc., Cap On Resources and Equity Corp., JTC Group of Companies Philippines, Inc., IBEX Global Solutions Philippines Inc., Penong’s Franchise Corporation, Umasi Corporation, Maer Summit Konstrukt Co., Prime Power Manpower Services, Techno-Trade Resources, Inc., Full Support Manpower Services, Inc., Six Eleven Global Services & Solutions, Inc., KFL Manpower Agency, DC Invest Inc., Ayin Contractor and Trading Corp., Manolette Bakeshop, Ring Circle Business Process Outsourcing Services, and Vicente T. Lao Construction.

Overseas employers included Age International Gulf Employment Co., LRC Manpower Services International Inc., J-M-H International Manpower Agency Co., Al Assal Manpower Inc., Silver Skilled Recruitment Inc., Earthsmart Human Resource Philippines Inc., Jenerick International Manpower Inc., and Strategic International Manpower Services Inc.

Applicants were encouraged to bring copies of their resumes, training certificates, school credentials, and employment records. Additional job vacancies were offered at Robinson’s Place in Davao del Norte, Tagum City, Nabunturan National Comprehensive High School in Davao de Oro, Malita Municipal Gym in Davao Occidental, Gaisano Grand Mall in Digos City, and Manikling, San Isidro in Davao Oriental.

Jenelyn Barazon, a 48-year-old resident of Ulas, Davao City, was hired on the spot during the job fair. She applied for a utility job and expressed her happiness at securing the position, saying, “Lipay kaayo ko kay at least naa na gyud koy trabaho maka abag-abag sa pag-eskwela sa akoang anak (I am so happy because, at least, I now have a job that will help with my children’s education).”

Barazon said that it had been more than 20 years since she last had a job, and she decided to seek one due to financial struggles in supporting her four children, who are currently studying.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, Tesda Davao reported that eight applicants were hired on the spot.

Meanwhile, Davao del Sur reported that 544 applicants attended the National Tech-Voc Day, with 37 hired on the spot. RGP