350 Homes engulfed

A four-hour fire razed hundreds of houses in Barangay Leon Garcia, Davao City, early Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage estimated at P1.1 million, as Purok San Vicente bore the brunt, with 350 houses reduced to ashes.

Barangay Leon Garcia captain Lita Empis, in a radio interview, said, “Sa pagkakaron, dili pa namo ma tansya [ang total] basta naay isa ka purok nga hurot jud sya - ang Purok San Vicente. Kasagaran sa mga balay diria mga light materials (At present, we cannot provide an exact estimate [of the total damage], but one specific area is severely affected - Purok San Vicente. The majority of the structures in that area are constructed with lightweight materials)."

An initial investigation by the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao Region) revealed that the fire, which broke out in Barangay Leon Garcia, was caused by an electrical ignition from an overheated appliance owned by Ron-Ron Asarabia.

The blaze ignited at approximately 1 a.m. and was declared extinguished by 5:30 a.m.

As of the latest update, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) was collaborating with the Barangay unit of Leon Garcia.

Reports are yet to be released and verified, as ongoing assessments are underway to evaluate the impact on households, individuals, and properties affected by the incident.

Families displaced by the fire have sought refuge at Congressman Manuel M. Garcia Elementary School.

In December alone, Team Davao Rescue responded to 11 fire incidents, totaling more than 580 in 2023. This figure surpasses the previous year's count of 503, as documented by the BFP-Davao Region. DEF