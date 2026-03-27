3,500 personnel set for Parada Dabawenyo security

THE Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) will deploy more than 3,500 integrated personnel to secure the upcoming Parada Dabawenyo.

PSSO head Angel Sumagaysay said the office is “101 percent ready” to manage crowds, adding that authorities have monitored no threats ahead of the event. He said planners have finalized the deployment, with personnel strategically positioned for both the parade and the evening concert.

“Naka-prepare na kami. Actually, ang deployment naayo na namo. More or less naa mi i-deploy nga mga 3,500 personnel. Integrated na siya, considering nga aside sa Parada, inig kagabii naa sad konsiyerto, so tuloy-tuloy ang deployment ng tropa (We are prepared. The deployment is already organized. We will deploy around 3,500 integrated personnel, considering that aside from the parade, there is also a concert in the evening, so deployment will continue throughout),” he said during the ISpeak media forum on March 27, 2026.

Sumagaysay said authorities will strictly regulate drones to prevent security risks, allowing only those accredited by event organizers, the City Information Office, and security teams.

“Bisag asa, every time nga naa ta dinha, we are regulating the drones for security reasons. We will only allow them kung accredited ba siya sa event organizers, the CIO, and safety and security (Wherever we are, we regulate drones for security reasons. We will only allow those accredited by the event organizers, the City Information Office, and security teams),” Sumagaysay said.

He added that walking contingents are easier to monitor than closed vehicles, giving security teams an advantage in ensuring public safety during the celebration. NICCA SANCHEZ/DNSC, INTERN