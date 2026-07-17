38 local MSMEs showcase products at Davao trade fair

THIRTY-EIGHT micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are showcasing locally made products at the 2026 MSME Trade Fair in Davao City, highlighting the innovation and resilience of local entrepreneurs.

The four-day trade fair, which opened on July 9, supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s push to strengthen market linkages for MSMEs and help local businesses reach more customers while contributing to inclusive economic growth.

Department of Trade and Industry Davao City Field Office Director Atty. Lucky Siegfred M. Balleque encouraged residents to support homegrown businesses by buying locally made products.

“Please buy local products so we can help our micro, small, and medium enterprises,” he said.

Balleque said developing MSMEs requires the combined efforts of government agencies, the private sector, and consumers.

Local entrepreneur Axcell Zulieta, who produces smoked meat products such as brisket, pork ribs, pork belly, and handmade sausages, said community support is vital for small businesses.

“We need people to support local businesses because we’re working hard to cope with economic challenges and make ends meet,” Zulieta said.

Mirasol B. Tiu, vice chairperson of the Davao City Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Council, said the trade fair gives entrepreneurs access to knowledge, resources, and business opportunities.

“Together, we reaffirm our commitment to building a stronger, more resilient, and future-ready MSME sector,” she said, encouraging participants to take advantage of learning sessions, networking opportunities, and business partnerships.

Held as part of the 2026 MSME Development Week celebration, the trade fair also features seminars on the PERA Smart MSME program, letters of authority handling, MSME financing, and enterprise-based education and training. PIA DAVAO