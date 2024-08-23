39th Kadayawan Festival merges iconic events for a spectacular finale

Now in its 39th year, Kadayawan is taking a new turn. The Kadayawan Executive Committee has approved the merging of two main events—Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan and Pamulak sa Kadayawan—on the same day.

These two events are among the most iconic and anticipated during the festival, showcasing the city's rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit.

"Indak-Indak," which means "to dance" in the local dialect, is a street dancing competition featuring groups from various communities, schools, and provinces. These groups perform synchronized dances inspired by the traditions and cultures of Davao's indigenous tribes.

"Pamulak," meaning "flowers" in the local dialect, refers to the grand floral float parade of the festival. This event features beautifully decorated floats adorned with fresh flowers, fruits, and other local products, representing various sectors of society. The parade is a feast for the eyes, with vibrant colors and creative designs celebrating the region's agricultural bounty.

City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) head Jennifer Romero said that merging the two events aims to create a livelier atmosphere for the festival. This new schedule will also mark a memorable conclusion for the final day of Kadayawan on August 18.

Both events were held on Sunday, August 18, 2024. The street parade ran from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the showdown and party from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Holding the events on a Sunday takes advantage of reduced traffic flow on major city thoroughfares, allowing spectators to enjoy the parade in the morning and the evening festivities.

“We wanted to confine the two big events in one day para at least we will be able to plan and continuous ang atoang planning with the Execom and with the traffic management para ma-utilize nato and make sure that atoang traffic will be managed accordingly (We wanted to confine the two big events in one day so we can plan continuously with the Execom and traffic management to ensure traffic is properly managed), ” Romero said.