39th Kadayawan to highlight 11 tribes' delicacies

THE City Government of Davao will launch the Pananam sa Kadayawan Food and Products Fair, a new activity for the festival, to showcase the different delicacies and products of Davao City’s 11 ethnolinguistic tribes.

City Tourism Operations Office Head Jennifer Romero, during the ISpeak Media Forum, said that for this year’s Kadayawan Festival, they wanted to highlight the mouthwatering food and products crafted by the 11 tribes through the Pananam which will run from August 9 to August 18.

“Ang atoang tumong ani is to showcase kung unsa ‘tong mga pagkaon na gina-offer sa atoang 11 tribes para ang atoang mga bisita ug ang mga Dabawenyo can also be immersed sa mga foods and products na gina-offer sa atoang 11 tribes (We want to showcase the foods that the 11 tribes have to offer, and immerse both the visitors of the City and the Dabawenyos to the food and products of the 11 tribes),” she said.

Romero added that a mega tent will be set up in the middle of Magsaysay Park in the Kadayawan Village where the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes will display their food and products.

“We will be providing stalls sa 11 tribes para i-showcase nila ang ila’ng mga food specialties ug ilahang products in time for the entire stretch of our Kadayawan (We will be providing them with stalls where they can display their food specialties and products for the entire duration of Kadayawan),” she further said.

Deputy Pamikiren Latip P. Arumpac Jr., Deputy Mayor of the Bangsa Iranun, assured the public that although the majority of their products will be displayed in the Pananam, the houses in the Kadayawan Village will continue showing some of their food and products.

Dabawenyos and visitors alike are invited to participate in a feast of flavors in the Pananam sa Kadayawan and buy the products crafted by the 11 tribes during the event.

The 39th Kadayawan Festival will officially open on August 8, 2024. CIO