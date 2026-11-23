UP TO 3,000 jeepney drivers, operators, and other workers affected by the shift to modern buses in Davao City may receive skills training and other assistance starting next year.

The Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) said in a Facebook post on Nov. 4, 2026, that the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) affirmed it can take in up to 3,000 people in the first phase of the project's non-financial assistance.

The rollout is targeted for the second quarter of 2027, with the first batch to be covered over one year.

An agreement with Tesda and the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) in Davao Region is scheduled to be signed in January 2027.

The assistance is meant to help affected operators, drivers, allied workers, and their families learn new skills and find other sources of income, the DPTMP said.

Beyond technical and vocational courses, the project's Social Development Program (SDP) provides access to Dole's livelihood program, educational assistance, and medical aid through the city's Lingap program.

Training continues

The city has been holding two-day social preparation training for jeepney workers. About 70 drivers, operators, and operator-drivers attended Batch 82 in October, the Davao Bus Project said on Facebook. Batch 84 was scheduled for Nov. 11 and 12 at the Grand Menseng Hotel.

The sessions cover personality development, gender and development, financial literacy and entrepreneurship, and job-finding assistance.

Joshua Matti, SDP coordinator for Davao Bus, said in September that workers must complete the training to qualify for government assistance as traditional jeepneys are phased out.

"Naa man pod silay madawat ani nga mga certificate of completion, tapos mahatagan pod silag 700 a day (They will receive a certificate of completion and P700 a day)," Matti said in an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio on Sept. 14.

Those who finish get priority for jobs as modern bus drivers, while those who choose not to drive may avail themselves of other assistance, SunStar Davao reported earlier.

Some have already made the shift. Twenty-two former jeepney drivers under the SDP completed training as bus captains for the Davao City Interim Bus Service, the Davao Bus Project said when it was launched in November 2025.

As of September, 6,239 participants had completed the training since 2024. The city had identified 6,460 drivers, 2,292 operators and 50 allied workers as qualified under the SDP.

Sessions were to be held monthly through December. Those who have not registered may visit the SDP office at People's Park.

Concerns over jobs

In September, Bayan-Southern Mindanao spokesperson Rauf Sissay questioned whether government assistance would be enough for drivers and operators who could lose their livelihood, particularly those who are older or have limited formal education.

He called for direct support to existing jeepney operators instead of a full phaseout.

The P73-billion project is designed to serve more than 800,000 passenger trips a day and is targeted to start initial operations by the first quarter of 2028, the DPTMP said in an earlier post. GRS