3rd Palm City Film Festival opens

THE third annual Palm City Film Festival (PCFF), the biggest platform in Tagum City for discovering the potential of new local filmmakers, officially opened on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Led by Tagum Tourism, Culture and Arts Council Chairperson Alma L. Uy, the festival was formally declared open inside the Herminigildo Baloyo MD Hall under the theme “Celebrating Films and Stories in the City of Harmony, A Platform for Peace and Unity,” which highlights films that promote peace, unity, and the growth of local culture.

“Tagum City has always embraced the arts as a bridge that connects people from all walks of life. Through film — one of the most powerful and universal mediums — we are reminded of our common dreams, struggles, and hopes. This festival stands as a testament to the city’s commitment to cultivating harmony and promoting peace through cultural expression,” Uy said in her welcome remarks.

She added that Tagum City is honored to host the dynamic works of various players in the local film industry that “continue to shine a light on stories that matter.”

“To all participating filmmakers, thank you for entrusting your artistry to our city,” she added.

The event was attended by several actors and actresses, members of the media, publicists, and various notable personalities in the industry, such as film producer Rebecca Chuaunsu, director and writer Mery Grace Rama, NCCA Cinema Committee Chair Butch Ibañez, and committee member Tito Genova Valiente.

The PCFF received a total of 126 submission entries, of which 13 are competing short films, five are documentary shorts, and 12 are exhibition films.

PCFF also collaborated with the Sinag Maynila Independent Film Festival, organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and Solar Entertainment.

For the first time, screenings include Sinag Maynila 2024 entries — full-length feature films, short films, and documentary films — including the Best Film, “Her Locket,” which tackles dementia.

The films can be viewed for free during the film screenings to be held at the Herminigildo C. Baloyo, M.D. Hall, GMall Cinema 2, and the Tagum Cultural Center Facade.

The awarding ceremony will take place on November 22, 2025, as the culmination of the film festival.

Don’t miss this opportunity and support our local filmmakers.

For the complete screening schedule, visit the PCFF Facebook page: https://bit.ly/4idZhbd. CEA WITH PR