4 bomb threats hit Davao City schools in 48 hours

AMID Davao City’s achievements in different aspects, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) received four separate bomb threats targeting schools across the city in just 48 hours, prompting mass evacuations, lockdowns, and heightened security operations.

All reported incidents were, however, immediately cleared as negative for explosives, following thorough inspection and paneling by the City Explosives and Ordnance Disposal Unit (CECU) and K9 teams.

Authorities, moreover, continue to trace the origins of all the threats and determine whether they are linked or part of a coordinated attempt to disrupt the city’s public order.

First threat hits Davao Wisdom Academy

The first alarm was raised on Wednesday morning, October 22, when Davao Wisdom Academy on F. Torres Street received a message through the Facebook platform warning that a bomb had been planted within the school premises.

The message, sent by an account identified as “Garcia,” described a supposed suspect wearing blue clothing and carrying a black bag.

Faculty members led by a teacher identified as Mr. Al immediately activated emergency protocols, leading to a swift evacuation of students and staff. The school management coordinated with Central 911, which alerted DCPO and dispatched Station 2 personnel, Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat), and CECU Blaster Alpha Team, led by PEMS Arnold Baguio.

Search and clearing operations concluded hours later, with the CECU team declaring the entire school compound clear of any explosive device.

Following the operation, police investigators coordinated with school administrators to assess security and implement awareness initiatives.

Mintal school second

Barely two hours after the all-clear advisory at Davao Wisdom Academy, another bomb threat was received — this time at Mintal Comprehensive National Standalone Senior High School in Tugbok District.

According to reports, the threat was sent at 12:45 p.m. through the school’s official Facebook account by a user named “Kozo Wagner,” claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the campus and would “detonate without warning.”

Teachers and students were immediately evacuated to the nearby Regional Training Center, while police cordoned off the area and deployed K9 and EOD personnel for inspection. Two hours later, authorities declared the site negative for any explosive device and ordered all personnel to stand down.

The Police Station 9 commander later stated that follow-up operations include school visits to conduct information and awareness drives on bomb threat response and digital safety.

Two more threats reported the next day

The following day, October 23, the DCPO’s Central Tactical Operations Center (CTOC) received two more separate reports of alleged bomb threats at Talomo National High School and Bangoy National High School (Senior High) in Sasa, which have all been verified as negative.

The first call came at 7:21 a.m. from CECU-Blaster Alpha, reporting a supposed “Code 8” situation at Talomo National High School.

Responding officers from PS3 Talomo, the 1st and 2nd City Mobile Force Companies, and the Tactical Engineering Unit (TEU) immediately secured the area, deployed drone surveillance, and ordered the evacuation of students.

Barely 20 minutes later, at 7:39 a.m, another threat was relayed from PS4 Sasa Station involving Bangoy National High School. The same rapid response protocol was implemented — perimeter lockdown, drone monitoring, and evacuation of all students. Both operations concluded without the discovery of any explosive material.

DCPO: Bomb threats are serious criminal offenses

In a public advisory, DCPO Acting City Director Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip sternly reminded the public that issuing or spreading bomb threats — even as a joke — is a serious criminal offense under Presidential Decree No. 1727.

“Public safety is our top priority. The Davao City Police Office will exhaust all legal means to identify and prosecute those who cause alarm and fear through false threats,” Muarip said. “Let us be responsible citizens and work together to keep Davao City safe and secure.”

Under the decree, any person found guilty of making or circulating false bomb information faces imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of P40,000, or both, depending on the court’s discretion.

Authorities emphasized that even prank calls or fake posts on social media waste critical emergency resources, cause panic, and disrupt normal school operations. The DCPO reiterated its commitment to trace the digital footprints of the accounts “Garcia” and “Kozo Wagner,” which were used to issue the first two online threats.

DepEd urges calm, schedules wellness break

However, despite the incidents, the Department of Education (DepEd) has assured parents and teachers that school safety protocols remain in effect.

Coincidentally, DepEd has already scheduled a wellness break from October 27 to 30 to allow teachers and students time for rest and recovery, a move seen by some administrators as a welcome breather following the stressful incidents.

DCPO continues investigation

As of press time, investigators are working to determine whether the series of bomb threats — all received within a 48-hour period — were coordinated or intended to sow fear and disrupt the city’s security environment.

The DCPO continues to monitor digital communication channels, analyze threat origins, and coordinate with cybercrime units to identify the culprits behind the alarming incidents.

“While we are thankful that no actual explosive devices were found, we take these incidents very seriously. Such false threats cause unnecessary fear and panic among students, parents, and the community, disrupt school operations, and waste valuable government resources,” DCPO said in its statement.

“I have directed the immediate creation of a dedicated investigating team to identify the person or persons behind these malicious acts. Rest assured that once identified, appropriate criminal charges will be filed against them to the fullest extent of the law,” the agency added.

Davao City’s recent achievements and milestones

Amid these security incidents, it is worth noting that Davao City has been building momentum on a number of fronts. The city was recently ranked the 3rd Best Startup Ecosystem in the Philippines by the 2025 StartupBlink Global Startup Ecosystem Report, recording a 97% national growth rate and becoming the only Philippine city to improve its ranking.

The city has also once again demonstrated its fiscal strength and economic resilience, maintaining its position among the country’s top-performing local government units (LGUs) in locally sourced revenue (LSR).

The Department of Finance–Bureau of Local Government Finance (DOF-BLGF), through Memorandum Circular No. 017.2025, recognized Davao City as one of the Top 10 cities nationwide in strengthening local government finance for Fiscal Year 2024. The city recorded an impressive P6.84 billion in LSR, higher than the P6.67 billion generated in 2023.

Infrastructure-wise, the Davao City Bypass Road is approaching a major construction milestone, with nearly 10 kilometers completed, including a mountain tunnel component expected to cut travel time significantly.

These achievements underscore the city’s upward trajectory in economic dynamism and infrastructure development, even as it grapples with incidents that test its public-safety protocols. The vigilance of its security apparatus complements the city’s drive for progress, reminding all stakeholders that development is inseparable from safety and good governance. DEF