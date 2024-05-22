4 Davao developers face potable water challenges

A DAVAO City councilor bared that around four developers are facing issues providing potable water to their constituents.

Councilor Louie John J. Bonguyan mentioned during the "Aprubado sa Konseho" on Tuesday morning, May 21, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that these developers need to secure the appropriate documents from the National Water Resources Board (NWRB), Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water (PNSDW), Department of Health (DOH), City Health Office (CHO), and other concerned agencies before supplying water to their constituents.

“All developers should secure the necessary permit para muhatag og tubig, para makabalo ang NWRB na nag-supply sila og water sa in their own subdivision. Ang problem pa ana wala pa gyud sila ga-provide og potable water (All developers should secure the necessary permits before providing water, so the NWRB knows they are supplying water in their subdivision. The problem is that they don’t provide potable water),” he said.

Bonguyan, who chairs the committee on energy and water, explained that while these developers are allowed to procure their water supply, issues arise when homeowners report concerns about non-potable water to the council.

He noted that some developers supply their water in areas where the Davao City Water District (DCWD) cannot reach, necessitating their water systems.

“Naa silay secondary option which is to put up their water system, allowed man gyud so once na naa silay water system ma-present sa amoa and naa silay mapakita so maapronahan natu (They have a secondary option to put up their water system, which is allowed. Once they have a water system to present to us, we can approve it),” he said.

Bonguyan added that his committee has collaborated with new developers, advising them to coordinate with DCWD in areas beyond the water provider’s reach.

If DCWD can eventually supply water, the developers’ systems and pipes should be ready for the water provider to take over.

He said that the local government unit requests developers to provide potable water to their clients, as it is their responsibility to ensure homeowners have access to potable water 24/7. RGP