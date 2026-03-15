4 Davao grads top Criminologist board exam

FOUR graduates from the Davao Region topped the February 2026 Criminologist Licensure Examination (CLE).

Mark Christian Inting Balangue of Davao Oriental State University placed fourth with 92.35 percent, while Christelle Jane Burlaza Evarolo of the University of Mindanao (UM) Bansalan placed ninth with 91.90 percent.

Elruegenn Rivas Albiso of UM Tagum and Guil Shaira Indino Lomanta of UM Davao placed tenth with 91.85 percent.

The Commission on Higher Education-Davao Region (Ched-Davao) congratulated the four topnotchers, saying that their achievements brought pride and honor to their institutions and the Davao Region.

“Your dedication, perseverance, and excellence serve as an inspiration to aspiring criminologists to pursue their goals with integrity, discipline, and commitment to public service,” Ched-Davao wrote in their Facebook post.

Khim Erole Batersal of Lanao School of Science & Technology ranked first in the CLE with 93.05 percent, followed by Tony Ong Dinamling of Ifugao State University-Lamut with 92.70 percent. Third were Rinemel Castolo of Saint Theresa College-Tandag and Shiela Rose Nedera of Samar College with 92.45 percent.

Fourth were Balangue and Katrina Jean Jimenez of Phinma-Upang College Urdaneta Inc. with 92.35 percent; fifth were John Fred Parreño of North Eastern Mindanao State University-Cantilan and Tristian Earl Yarte of the University of Northern Philippines-Vigan with 92.20 percent; sixth were MC Mitchell Lodia of Buenavista Community College and Menrhyan Godwin Valdez of the University of Southern Mindanao-Kabacan with 92.15 percent.

Seventh was Joenibert Enterina of Cagayan de Oro College with 92.05 percent, eighth was Ailene Loria of North Eastern Mindanao State University-Cantilan with 92 percent, ninth were Mark Jether Eraña of PLT College, Evarolo, and Ahkiro Kevin Lzatin of Aisat College-Dasmariñas Inc. with 91.90 percent. Tenth were Albiso of UM Tagum, Segundo Castañeda Jr. of the University of Northern Philippines-Vigan, and Lomanta of UM Davao with 91.85 percent.

UM Tagum was ranked seventh in the CLE for schools with 200 or more examinees and at least an 80 percent passing rate, while UM-Davao ranked fourth for schools with 101 to 199 examinees and at least an 80 percent passing rate.

Meanwhile, Kapalong College of Agriculture, Sciences and Technology (KCAST) ranked third among Top Performing Schools with 51 to 100 examinees and at least an 80 percent passing rate in the CLE, followed by UM-Digos in fifth and Southern Philippine Agri-Business and Marine and Aquatic School of Technology (Spamast).

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said that out of the 45,936 examinees who took the examination, only 30,320 passed the February 2026 CLE.

Approximately 54 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations of the government licensure examinations, while 16 were withheld pending the submission of the required documents. RGP