4 face raps for violating Mining Act

FOUR individuals who were involved in illegal mining, soil extraction, and quarrying activities in Catalunan Grande, Davao City earlier this week have failed to present legal documents for their operation to authorities, thus they will be facing charges under Republic Act 7942 otherwise known as the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

This, after the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), the City Environmental and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), and local officials of Barangay Catalunan Grande responded to a report of ongoing illegal mining and other illegal soil-related activities at Purok 41 Saavedra Relocation in Catalunan Grande on September 17, 2024.

In an initial investigation conducted by the Talomo Police Station, apprehended suspects were engaged in illegal quarrying and extraction activities without the required permit or authority from local government unit (LGU) and other concerned environmental government agencies in the city.

“Upon confrontation, the suspects were unable to present any documentation to legitimize their operations” the report said, adding that control and possessions seized by their team were two excavating heavy equipment such as a backhoe truck and one dump truck.

However, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has yet to provide the original start of the operation.

Presently, the seized equipment has been turned over to the Barangay Officials of Catalunan Grande, under the custody of the MGB for proper documentation and safekeeping.

Meanwhile, suspects are expected to face charges for violating particular legal laws in mining and mineral resources exploration.

Under Section 20 of the Republic Act 7942, exploration permits offer the authority to explore for all minerals in specific areas. The Bureau will have the authority to give an exploration permit to a qualified person.

On the other hand, Section 43 says that any qualified person may apply to the provincial/city mining regulatory board for a quarry permit on privately owned and/or public lands for building and construction materials such as marble, basalt, andesite, conglomerate, tuff, adobe, granite, gabbro, serpentine, inset filling materials, clay for ceramic tiles and building bricks, pumice, perlite, and other similar materials extracted from the ground through quarrying. The provincial governor will give the permit only once the applicant has met all of the requirements outlined in the laws and regulations.

The Section 102 also stated that any person who conducts exploration activity without the necessary exploration permit shall be fined not more than P50,000. DEF

