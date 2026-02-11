4 fires displace hundreds in Davao City

DAVAO City has experienced four separate fire incidents since Feb. 8, 2026, destroying dozens of homes and affecting hundreds of residents across multiple barangays.

Punta Dumalag fire displaces 43 families

A residential fire broke out around 10:05 a.m. on Feb. 8 in Punta Dumalag 3, Barangay Matina Aplaya, near Seagull and a local beach resort. Firefighters responded immediately, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) later declared the blaze under control.

Preliminary reports showed 27 houses were destroyed, displacing at least 43 families, including homeowners, renters, and sharers. Authorities are still investigating the fire’s cause and estimating the total damage.

Major blaze hits Barangay 76-A

In the early hours of Feb. 10, another massive fire swept through Purok Malamboon, Barangay 76-A, near Ecoland Phase 1. The blaze started around 3 a.m., spreading quickly through the densely packed neighborhood, where many houses are made of light materials.

Firefighters raised the first alarm at 3:16 a.m., followed by a second at 3:40 a.m., and a third at 5:03 a.m. After nearly four hours, they declared the fire under control at 6:01 a.m. and fully extinguished at 7:04 a.m.

The fire destroyed at least 50 homes and partially damaged 15 others, affecting 75 families or 586 residents. The burned area covered roughly 2,000 square meters. No injuries were reported. The city government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao have begun registering affected families for emergency aid and temporary shelter.

Warehouse fire hits Bacaca

On Feb. 10 at around 5:54 p.m., firefighters responded to a warehouse fire along Bacaca Road. The alarm was raised to the third level at 6:03 p.m., and crews declared the fire extinguished at 7:06 p.m. after more than an hour of operations. Authorities have not yet released details on the extent of the damage or the cause of the blaze.

Tibungco warehouse blaze under probe

The following day, Feb. 11, another warehouse fire broke out at GreenKraft in Tibungco, Davao City. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze, and authorities remain on site investigating the fire’s origin.

Relief efforts mobilized

In response to the Punta Dumalag fire, Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte and PPP Party-list Representative Harold Duterte led relief operations on Feb. 10. Displaced families received food packs, mineral water, hot meals, and packed lunches meant to cover seven days. They also received kitchen items such as frying pans, pots, kettles, as well as bath towels, undergarments, and blankets.

Activities for children, including snacks and a magic show, helped lift spirits, while school supplies were distributed. Rep. Duterte pledged to provide school uniforms and shoes to help students return to class.

“Kung unsa inyong kinahanglan, naa akong mga staff. Sampit lang mo. Andam mi mutabang kung unsa man ang inyong gikinahanglan. Naa pud ang Office of the Vice Mayor ug ang PPP Party-list office nga maduolan (Whatever you need, my staff are ready. Just approach us. The Office of the Vice Mayor and the PPP Party-list office are also available to help),” Duterte said.

The PPP Party-list also delivered large containers of potable water to affected families. Separately, Liga ng mga Barangay President and Councilor, January Duterte, distributed food packs to the 43 displaced families. Meanwhile, the First Congressional District Office assisted at least 57 families affected by the Feb. 10 fire in Malamboon, Barangay 76-A Bucana.

Authorities continue to investigate the fires and urge residents to remain vigilant, practice fire safety, and take precautions to prevent further incidents. DEF