4 HNP members from Davao expelled?

According to a statement dated April 15, 2024, reported by various media outlets, the terminated officials include Davao Del Norte Vice Governor Oyo Uy, Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, Davao De Oro (DDO) Vice Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy, and DDO First District Representative Maricar Zamora, all of whom were elected in 2022.

Jayvee had previously served as the party's treasurer.

"This decision comes in light of recent events and actions that have been found to conflict with the core principles and policies of our Party," the circulating HNP statement said.

The party thanked the former members for their "contributions and efforts."

"We understand that such changes can be challenging, and we wish to assure you that this decision was reached only after careful review of our Party's commitment to maintaining faithful public service," HNP said.

The regional party also affirmed its commitment to upholding "respect for the dignity of men and that government resources are tools of service for all."

Additionally, the party anticipates receiving courtesy resignations from other members in preparation for the upcoming elections.

SunStar Davao reached out to HNP Secretary General Anthony Del Rosario, a former Davao del Norte governor, for confirmation on the matter, but he has not responded as of press time.

HNP was established in 2018 by then-Davao City Mayor and current Vice President Sara Duterte in support of the administration of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

The vice president, who currently serves as HNP chairperson, has not issued any statement on the matter.

SunStar Davao also attempted to contact the terminated members, but they have not responded as of press time. RGL