4-K jobs at Dole job fair at SM City

A DEPARTMENT of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) official announced that approximately 4,000 job vacancies will be available at the upcoming Job Fair on April 10, to be held at SM City Davao.

Lorraine Grace Ugsang, the employment focal person of Dole-Davao, bared this during the Kapehan sa Dabaw session on Monday morning, April 8, 2024, at SM City Davao.

Ugsang said that there are around 3,888 job vacancies confirmed for the fair, with 29 local employers and 10 overseas employers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Japan, Australia, Croatia, Bahrain, and Singapore.

“This year, we are hoping to cater to more applicants. That is why we hosted this in three major sites here in Davao Region,” she said.

The primary job vacancies include customer service representatives from Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies, along with technical service representatives, sales associates, and cashiers.

Overseas job vacancies consist of heavy equipment operators, cleaners, butchers, and welders, among others.

Leah Delarmente, mall manager of SM City Davao, said that the job fair is part of the mall's contribution to national employment efforts.

They are seeking 24 applicants for positions within the shopping center, mall administration, and some tenants.

“So as a member of the private sector advisory council jobs committee. It is our commitment to having at least one SM Mall to host a job fair in a week,” she said.

Ugsang clarified that the one-stop shop for document processing will be available on May 1, not on April 10. This facility will assist applicants in processing their required documents and requirements conveniently at the job fair venue.

In addition to the April 10 event, another job fair will be held in celebration of Labor Day on May 1.

Previously, in 2023, the department organized a job fair with 50 local employers and 10 overseas employers. RGP