4 new love songs to warm up your heart this holiday season

CELEBRATE the season of warmth and togetherness with four new songs that explore different shades of love this holiday.
Yearning for love in “Malupit Na Alaga” by Yondi
Yondi’s “Malupit Na Alaga” dives into the longing for love, care, and genuine affection—capturing the need to feel seen, valued, and emotionally understood. Written by Yondi and produced by ALAS, the track highlights the rising artist’s growing presence in the hip-hop and R&B scene. Blending melodic flows with honest, soulful storytelling, Yondi continues to carve out a sound that’s both heartfelt and unmistakably his own.
Taking a chance in love “Dadalhin Sa Langit” by Leon
“Dadalhin Sa Langit” delivers a dreamy ode to young love, celebrating the bravery of committing fully to someone. With its tender vocals, star-lit imagery, and sweeping chorus, the track evokes the feeling of promising forever while holding someone’s hand. Composed by Leon and produced by Dan Simon and Vonne Vallon, the song showcases the rising artist’s blend of rock, disco, funk, and blues influences.
Acceptance in “di ka para sakin” by Sarvi
Sarvi’s debut single “di ka para sakin” stands as a poignant OPM ballad that reflects the bittersweet journey of letting go when a love has run its course. The Bulacan native singer-songwriter co-wrote the track with Angelo Zipagan, which blends modern pop and evocative storytelling.
Reflecting on past love in “Bumabalik” by Yondi
In “Bumabalik,” Yondi reflects on a love that once was, turning what could be heartache into appreciation for memories that remain meaningful. Crafted by Yondi and brought to life through ALAS’ production, the song offers a serene, reflective take on moving on.
