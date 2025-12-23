4 new love songs to warm up your heart this holiday season

Reflecting on past love in “Bumabalik” by Yondi

In “Bumabalik,” Yondi reflects on a love that once was, turning what could be heartache into appreciation for memories that remain meaningful. Crafted by Yondi and brought to life through ALAS’ production, the song offers a serene, reflective take on moving on.

