4 schools get fences in two days

FOUR public elementary schools in Davao del Sur received newly constructed perimeter fences in two consecutive days as the provincial government stepped up efforts to improve the safety and security of learners and school personnel.

Two schools, one from Bansalan Municipality and the other from Digos City, received their projects on September 10, 2026, while two more schools in Bansalan received theirs the following day.

Davao del Sur Gov. Yvonne Roña Cagas led the turnover ceremonies at Kinuskusan Elementary School, worth P2,499,000, in Bansalan, and Isaac Abalayan Elementary School, worth P1,898,000, in Barangay San Jose, Digos City, on September 10.

Funded through the Provincial Special Education Fund (SEF), the perimeter fence projects aim to provide better security and protection for learners, teachers, parents, and school property.

Kinuskusan Elementary School PTA President Ryan Tomas said the fence would help keep pupils safe within the school grounds while preventing unauthorized persons from entering.

“Kinahangalan gyud ang safety sa atong mga bata nga nag-eskwela dinhi nga dili sila basta-basta makagawas ug ang outsider dili pod maka-basta-basta og sulod (We really need to ensure the safety of the children studying here so that they cannot easily leave the school grounds and outsiders cannot easily enter), Tomas said.

At Isaac Abalayan Elementary School, OIC School Principal Grace Alvarado said the provincial government continued to recognize the needs of even smaller schools.

“Gitan-aw gyud niya (Governor Yvonne Cagas) ang atong sitwasyon. Bisa'g gamay kaayo ang atong school, iya gyud ta'ng gitagaan og oras (She (Governor Yvonne Cagas) really looked into our situation. Even though our school is very small, she still took the time to attend to us)," Alvarado said.

Provincial Treasurer Farah Gemma Bidan, CPA, recalled the late Gov. Douglas Cagas' directive to continue extending assistance to public schools in Digos City despite the city having its own SEF.

Speaking during the Monday Convocation hosted by the Local Finance Committee on September 1 at the Provincial Coliseum in Matti, Digos City, Bidan recalled asking whether requests from Digos City public schools should be granted using the provincial SEF.

“Dili nato kalimtan ang Digos. Kung kinsa'y mangayo, atong tagaan (Let us not forget Digos. Whoever asks, we will provide assistance),” Bidan recalled the late Governor Dodo Cagas saying.

On September 11, Gov. Yvonne led the turnover of newly constructed perimeter fences at Libertad Elementary School and Mabunga Elementary School, both in Bansalan.

Each project was funded through the provincial SEF and cost P1,999,000.

Provincial records show that Digos City received the largest share of SEF-funded projects among the province's local government units, with P36,808,900 worth of projects from calendar year 2024 through June 2026.

Bansalan ranked second with P29,870,000, followed by Matanao with P26,085,136.75; Malalag, P25,421,640; Magsaysay, P21,450,000; Padada, P20,200,000; Kiblawan, P20,080,000; Sta. Cruz, P18,320,000; Hagonoy, P17,486,460; and Sulop, P12,430,000.

The listed projects totaled P228,152,136.75 during the period.

Cagas also challenged those questioning the provincial government's use of the SEF to visit schools in Digos City and assess whether their needs have been adequately addressed.

“Before mo mu-question sa among Special Education Fund, you make sure nga walay ma-question sa inyong Special Education Fund, please tan-awa usa ang tanang eskwelahan diri sa Digos City, kung nahatag ba ninyo ang mga kinahanglanon sa matag eskwelahan (Before you question our Special Education Fund, make sure that there is nothing to question about your own Special Education Fund. Please first look at all the schools here in Digos City and see whether you have provided each school with what it needs),” Cagas said.

She acknowledged that the provincial government still has much to accomplish in the schools it serves.

“We are not saying nga perfect ang provincial government pero garbo nako na iingon nga kaming tanan diha wa gyud mi nagbinuang. Daghan pa kaayo ta'g pwedeng buhaton diri sa inyong eskwelahan (We are not saying that the provincial government is perfect, but I am proud to say that all of us here have been doing our best and have not been fooling around. There is still so much that we can do for your school),” Cagas said.

She also pointed to the need for further improvements in school facilities, including covered spaces and classrooms.

“Nakita nako ang inyohang covered space, dili pa kaayo ing-ana kaanyag, ang inyohang classrooms, see? Daghan pa kaayo mo'g kulang (I saw your covered space; it’s not quite as nice yet, and your classrooms, too, see? You still have so many things that you need)!” she added.

Cagas said the provincial government currently serves 264 schools, while the figure rises to 311 when Digos City schools are included.

“We are serving 264 schools, kung i-combine ang Digos City, we are serving 311, dapat gani dili nami mutabang diri sa Digos City, dili nami muhatag sa inyoha gikan sa Special Education Fund, pero ang mando ni late Governor Douglas Cagas, ‘dili pasagdan ang katawhan sa Digos City (if we include Digos City, we are serving 311 [schools]. We should not even be helping Digos City anymore; we should no longer be providing assistance to you from the Special Education Fund. But the late Governor Douglas Cagas’ directive was, ‘The people of Digos City should not be neglected’),” she said.

Meanwhile, on September 4, Malawanit Elementary School in Magsaysay also received its newly constructed two-classroom building.

The building, valued at P1,599,000, was also funded through the provincial SEF and is intended to improve the learning environment for students and educators.

Cagas, Board Members Carmelo delos Cientos III, Dyane Therese Idulsa, and Kyra Valentin led the turnover ceremony, which was also attended by Magsaysay Mayor Arthur Davin.

Other school infrastructure projects funded by the province through SEF for this fiscal year 2024-2026 include one-storey earthquake-resilient classrooms, covered spaces/mini gyms, and comfort rooms with handwashing areas. CEA