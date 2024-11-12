4 teams vie for early PVL advantage

WITH the momentum of the record-setting Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference already set from last Saturday’s electrifying opener, fans eagerly await another round of heated duels on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Four teams, each with unique strengths and storylines, are set to battle in back-to-back matches that promise the same intensity and skillful play that made the opening day memorable.

Action resumes at 4 p.m., as the PLDT High-Speed Hitters bring an intact roster to face off against the defensive-minded Nxled Chameleons.

Led by Fil-Canadian Savi Davison, whose return adds depth and power to their offense, the High-Speed Hitters are expected to capitalize on their roster stability and teamwork. Davison will aim to lead her squad with the same tenacity as Fil-American Brooke Van Sickle, who scored an astounding 34 points to help the Petro Gazz Angels secure victory in the season opener.

Davison, along with teammates Majoy Baron, Mika Reyes, and Jovie Prado, among others, bring a formidable lineup that has had time to develop strong team chemistry. Although Kim Dy's availability remains uncertain due to an injury, the High-Speed Hitters are confident in their ability to execute a well-rounded offensive and defensive game.

But the Chameleons, now handled by Italian coach Ettore Guidetti, are gearing up to present an impenetrable defensive front. After placing eighth in the last All-Filipino and 10th in the Reinforced Conference, Guidetti’s revamped strategy emphasizes defense.

With players like May Luna, Lycha Ebon, and Jaila Atienza who are committed to tenacious digs and efficient passing, Nxled aims to wear down its opponents by making scoring challenging on every play.

“The team is a defensive one, so I don’t need to spend too much time on that,” said Guidetti. “They love to dig. Normally, it’s difficult to score on the first attempt against my team, so right now we’re trying to raise the bar in other areas.”

In the 6:30 p.m. clash, a restructured Chery Tiggo squad clashes with a rejuvenated Capital1 team. The Crossovers face a rebuilding phase after the departure of stars Eya and EJ Laure, as well as defensive ace Buding Duremdes.

Now under the guidance of head coach Norman Miguel, who led National U to a UAAP title, the Crossovers are focused on regaining a winning rhythm with a blend of veterans, including Mylene Paat, Aby Maraño, and Ara Galang.

Miguel aims for a paced approach, emphasizing health and sustainability over the season’s length. PR