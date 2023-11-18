4 things to enjoy at #YoungLiving Experience Center

Young Living Philippines continues its mission promoting wellness as it brings #YLXperience in Davao City, encouraging individuals to experience the power of essential oils and embrace a healthier and holistic well-being.
If you are new to essential oils gaming, then, this is your sign to visit Ayala Malls Abreeza Activity Center to experience the true essence of essential oils and enjoy the full essential oil sensory experience.
Young Living booths featuring five senses
Exciting booths and activities await when you visit #YLXperience as they installed booths for you to enjoy and engage your senses - sight, hearing, taste, touch, and smell.
As you enter the first booth, you will be greeted with lights and sound with a 360; view of the Young Living Farms, as if you're traveling to a different dimension. The second booth allows you to indulge into a taste of NingXia Red drinks packed with nutritious ingredients to support overall wellness. If you are into do-it-yourself crafts, might as well create your own customized blend that will suit your needs in their sense of touch booth. Young Living Experience also lets you get to know different scents of essential oils from their scent wall.
Experience how to use essential oils for health, wellness, and well-being
While you’re at it, don’t miss the chance to discover how these pure essential oils cater to your overall wellness. With Young Living’s Seed to Seal commitment, it provides essential oils that meet quality standards and promote transparency in its production process.
Young Living's essential oils are infused with pure essence of botanicals that can be used for massage, applied topically, diffused, and inhaled. Not only that, it also enhances your physical wellness, purifies your home, refines your skin, and creates deep spiritual awareness.
Lots of freebies as giveaways
From exciting activities to exclusive essential oils, Young Living’s generosity doesn’t stop there. After exploring and securing stamps in every booth, you have the chance to win exclusive Young Living products by playing their YL Claw Machine. I got 5 ml of Frankincense essential oil!
Also, don't forget to follow their official Facebook page and Instagram @younglivingphilippines and post a photo or video of you during the #YLXperience event to get a free lavender lip balm, until supplies last.
Talks on strengthening immune system and starting an all-natural lifestyle
Young Living's initiative on bringing #YLXperience in Davao is a smart move to educate and inspire Dabawenyos to embark on a journey to wellness, guided by the expertise of three leader speakers: Denden Ferolin, Chuchay Sison, and Carine Bacani.
Don’t miss the chance to discover an all-natural path to wellness and answer your frequently asked questions on how to manage everyday aches and pains on November 18, starting 4pm.
On November 19, the event will feature Carine Bacani’s talk on boosting body armor. Wondering how to strengthen your immune system? Then, save the date!
Young Living Experience runs from November 17 to 19, 2023 at Ayala Malls Abreeza Event Center. Young Living Philippines is more than just a distributor of essential oils; it is the world leader in essential oils. DSCA