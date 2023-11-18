4 things to enjoy at #YoungLiving Experience Center

Young Living booths featuring five senses

Exciting booths and activities await when you visit #YLXperience as they installed booths for you to enjoy and engage your senses - sight, hearing, taste, touch, and smell.

As you enter the first booth, you will be greeted with lights and sound with a 360; view of the Young Living Farms, as if you're traveling to a different dimension. The second booth allows you to indulge into a taste of NingXia Red drinks packed with nutritious ingredients to support overall wellness. If you are into do-it-yourself crafts, might as well create your own customized blend that will suit your needs in their sense of touch booth. Young Living Experience also lets you get to know different scents of essential oils from their scent wall.

Experience how to use essential oils for health, wellness, and well-being

While you’re at it, don’t miss the chance to discover how these pure essential oils cater to your overall wellness. With Young Living’s Seed to Seal commitment, it provides essential oils that meet quality standards and promote transparency in its production process.

Young Living's essential oils are infused with pure essence of botanicals that can be used for massage, applied topically, diffused, and inhaled. Not only that, it also enhances your physical wellness, purifies your home, refines your skin, and creates deep spiritual awareness.