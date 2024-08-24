4 UM students top licensure exam for criminologists

Jericho A. Suarez of the University of Mindanao (UM)-Davao City placed second with a rating of 91.50 percent, followed by Mark Rio D. Guadalquiver of UM-Tagum with a rating of 91.30 percent. Kaye Angelie T. Francisco of UM-Davao City placed fifth with a rating of 91.10 percent, and Jenny Marie G. Ypil of UM-Davao City placed eighth with a rating of 90.90 percent.

UM also topped the list of schools with 200 or more examinees and the schools with an 80 percent or higher passing rate. The university had a total of 189 students who passed out of the 208 who took the examination, which is equivalent to a 90.87 percent passing rate. It has a 92.75 percent rating for first-time takers, a national passing rate of 49.34 percent, and an overall passing rate of 90.87 percent.

“Congratulations to the BS in Criminology students at the University of Mindanao for successfully passing the July-August 2024 Licensure Examination for Criminologists! UM ranked first in the Philippines among institutions with 200 or more licensure exam takers,” UM wrote in their Facebook post on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Alyssa Eliana N. Bautista of Araullo University topped the list with a rating of 92.10 percent, followed by Suarez and Renier Andrian B. Togño of Naga College Foundation, both in second place with a rating of 91.50 percent. In third place were Guadalquiver of UM-Tagum and Leziel Tumanpos Jucotmaya of Holy Name University, both with a rating of 91.30 percent.

April Joyce S. Hampac of Southern Capital College and Roshen Novian P. Mapang placed fourth with a rating of 91.15 percent. Francisco was fifth with a rating of 91.10 percent, followed by Jimpol C. Gomez of Mabini Colleges, Inc. and Christian M. Serabia of Burauen Community College, who both placed sixth with a rating of 91 percent.

Ryan Christopher C. Lim of Visayas State University-Tolosa was seventh with a rating of 90.50 percent.

In eighth place was Ypil, followed by Abigail D. Gandol from Batangas State University-Batangas City in ninth place with a rating of 90.85 percent. In tenth place were John Carlo M. Cabral of Holy Cross College-Pampanga, Renz D. Dela Cruz of Coland Systems Technology-Cotabato, and Charliemae Q. Talisic, all with a rating of 90.80 percent.

Based on data from the PRC, out of 22,539 examinees, only 11,121 passed the licensure examination for criminologists. The exam was conducted from July 31 to August 2, 2024, in 22 testing centers across the Philippines. RGP