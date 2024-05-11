40 Davao higher education institutions apply for tuition fee increase

THE Commission on Higher Education-Davao Region (Ched-Davao) has reported that approximately 40 higher education institutions (HEIs) in the region have applied to increase their tuition fees for the school year 2024 to 2025.

Dr. Christopher Pio O. Pulido, supervising education program specialist of Ched-Davao, said in a media interview on Friday morning, May 10, 2024, at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) Gymnasium, that the 40 HEIs, which are mostly located in Davao City, is a significant increase compared to last year's 22 applicants.

“Almost 40 higher education institutions ang nag-request og tuition fee increase kay ang mga higher education institution in one way or another that’s really part of their improvement sa ilahang provision of quality (Almost 40 higher education have requested tuition fee increases, as part of their efforts to enhance the quality of education they provide),” he said.

Pulido emphasized that Ched-Davao must ensure that any approved fee increases are not excessive, given that there's no legal prohibition against HEIs raising fees, provided they follow the proper procedures. One of these essential procedures is student consultation, where students can express their opinions on the proposed increases and raise objections.

“On our part, we are doing our role also to minimize kaning effects ani sa atoang mga estudyante that’s why gina-advance gyud namo sa mga schools nga kung pwede within the inflation rate lang ang increases nato (On our part, we are working to minimize the impact on our students, hence we advise schools to limit increases to within the inflation rate),” he said.

Pulido noted that any increase should ideally align with the inflation rate, currently at 6.3 percent.

“I am happy to announce nga atong mga schools nga mag increase kay within that level lang or less than that (I am happy to announce that schools planning fee hikes are keeping within or below this level),” he said.

He also outlined reasons why schools might raise fees, such as the need to increase staff wages due to government-mandated wage hikes and to improve facilities.

Ched-Davao emphasized that if private HEI fees become unaffordable for students, they can consider transferring to state universities and colleges, where education is free.

However, Pulido clarified that admission to public institutions is selective, and the government provides scholarship programs only to financially disadvantaged and deserving students.

Jesper Campus, a second-year Bachelor of Social Work student in Davao City, expressed concern to SunStar Davao, stating that fee increases would pose challenges for him and fellow students.

“Taas tuition, dungag gasto, luoy napod ang mga student ug parents, mawalaan ug pag asa ang mga pobre na mag-college kay taas ang tuition (Increased tuition and additional expenses would burden students and parents, making it difficult, especially for those from lower-income families, to pursue college),” he said. RGP