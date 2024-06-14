400 daily visitors at Davao City Library

DURING the ISpeak Media Forum on June 13, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office, Salome Enoc, officer-in-charge of the City Library, said that the number of daily visitors decreases to around 200 during the off-peak season when classes are not in session.

Enoc discussed the library's efforts to enhance services, including the potential extension of weekend hours and the introduction of new programs aimed at fostering social inclusivity.

These efforts include improvements to the main library on C. Bangoy Street, district libraries in Calinan, Tugbok, and Toril, and various reading centers in barangays.

Despite the off-peak season due to school holidays, the library continues to serve a steady number of patrons.

She highlighted the library’s mobile activities, which involve ocular visits to schools in preparation for the upcoming academic year.

The library is also committed to social inclusivity through new programs, such as visits to the Lingap Center for mentally challenged children, Balay Dangupan—a temporary shelter for abused children—and other previously unvisited institutions.

In an interview with SunStar Davao, Enoc explained the library’s careful approach to engaging with these communities. “Naa man guy mga do’s and don’ts ana nila. Pag adto ana, kabalo nami unsay dili pwede (We have to follow the do’s and don’ts when we go there, we know what is not allowed),” she said, showing the library’s well-informed strategy for community engagement.

She continued, “In fact kanang mga posting, akong gina ask kung i-allow ba- careful jud mu ana. Studyhan na namo. I-orient pud mi ana kung unsay mga dili pwede (In fact, those postings, I'm asking if they will be allowed - be careful about that. Let's study. They will also orient us on what is not possible),” she continued.

Enoc noted the steady volume of visitors at the main library, “As observed from January to March, naa tay [we have an] average na 400 a day noh, karon na off-peak kay walay klase, muabot ta sa 200 (From January to March, we had an average of 400 visitors a day. Now, in the off-peak season with no classes, we reach around 200).”

She attributed the lower numbers to the off-peak season rather than a decline in interest. Enoc stressed the need to raise awareness about the district libraries, suggesting that many residents might not know their existence. She also highlighted the active participation of barangays in establishing reading centers, though she mentioned the need for monitoring their activities. Donations, particularly of updated medical and science books, are greatly appreciated.

Enoc revealed plans to extend library services to weekends, pending approval, with manpower being a primary requirement for this initiative.

The library aims to be accessible to everyone, including senior citizens seeking assistance with online applications or learning about social media platforms. Andrea Caroline Enya G. Plaza/Addu Intern