437 Davao City trike drivers get fuel aid despite confusion on list

A TOTAL of 437 tricycle drivers in Davao City received a ₱5,000 fuel subsidy from the Department of Social Welfare and Development–Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Agdao Public Market, despite earlier confusion over the list of recipients.

DSWD-Davao, in coordination with the city government, distributed the cash assistance to qualified beneficiaries to help drivers cope with rising fuel prices and support their daily livelihoods.

DSWD-Davao regional director Rhuelo Aradanas said only those on the official list were eligible for the initial payout. He advised drivers not to coordinate with the city government anymore but complete the requirements for future releases.

Before the distribution, some drivers raised concerns after failing to find their names on the master list, despite having submitted documents and received text notifications.

Felipe Rivera, 48, said “Naa nagsulti nga government employee nga adtuon daw namo sa CTTMO, pangitaon ang among pangalan. Ngano pangitaon pa man among pangalan didto nga amo naman gipasa didto. Libog ba, libog (A government employee told us to go to the CTTMO to check for our names. But why do we still have to look for our names there when we already submitted them? It’s really confusing).”

Meanwhile, Login Lopez, 43, urged fellow drivers to secure proper franchise documents to ensure eligibility for future government assistance.

Despite the concerns, the payout proceeded smoothly. Among the first beneficiaries was Noelle Arellano, 69, who expressed gratitude for the aid.

“Nagpasalamat ko sa Ginoo gitagaan niya’g pamaagi ang DSWD atong gobyerno nga matagaan mi gamay dugang-dugang sa akong panginahanglan (I thank God for making a way through the DSWD and our government to give us even a small additional support for my needs),” he said.

Another beneficiary, Edgardo Gonzaga, 65, called for fairer fares to keep up with rising fuel costs.

“Panawagan gyud nga patas an gyud ang pamasahe para ma patas pud sa mga driver na mu income ug balik gud miskan ginagmay nalang. Kay ug magpabilin man gud mig 10, ang gasolina mag 90 napud pataas, asa nalang mi mukuha ug pagkaon para samong mga apo (We are really appealing for a fair fare increase so drivers can earn properly again, even if only a little. If fares stay at ₱10 while fuel prices rise to ₱90 or more, how will we afford food for our grandchildren),” he said.

The fuel subsidy forms part of the government’s effort to cushion transport workers from rising fuel costs and ongoing economic pressures. JOHANNA MICHELLE AMANDO, DORSU, INTERN