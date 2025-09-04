450 durian farmers graduate from DA’s School-on-Air program

A TOTAL of 450 farmers have graduated from the Department of Agriculture’s-Davao Region (DA-Davao) School-on-the-Air (SOA) on Durian Production, equipping them with advanced techniques to raise productivity and tap expanding international markets, as the Davao Region cements its place as the country’s durian capital and a growing global supplier of the “King of Fruits.”

The farmers, representing provinces across the Davao Region, completed the month-long distance-learning program aired through the “Mag-Umasenso Ta” farm radio program from July 15 to August 22.

The initiative, organized by DA Regional Agriculture and Fisheries Information Section (Rafis) in partnership with the High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), culminated in a graduation ceremony in Davao City on August 29.

“This culmination event marks the beginning of applying the knowledge the farmers gained as they return to their farms and put it into practice,” said HVCDP Coordinator Engr. Rubylyn Gomez.

The SOA program — pioneered by the DA in the 1960s as a way to teach farmers remotely – remains a cornerstone of agricultural training in the Philippines. Using radio as its primary medium, it enables farmers to learn modern cultivation techniques without leaving their fields. This run focused on improved durian farm management, pest and disease control, postharvest practices, and marketing strategies to help farmers meet rising international demand.

Rafis Chief Janelle T. Flores said the program addresses key gaps faced by durian growers. “SOA is a proven distance learning strategy using radio as a medium to reach a wider audience of farmers, rural families, and agri-preneurs,” she said. “This allows farmers to learn improved techniques in durian production, processing, and marketing without leaving their farms, thereby promoting inclusive agricultural development.”

Speaking for the graduates, Jaime Pelaris, president of the Davao Region SOA Coordinators Farmers’ Association (Darescofa), expressed gratitude to DA-Davao.

During the graduation rites, DA-Davao Regional Technical Director for Research and Regulations Zabdiel Zacarias praised the farmers’ dedication to advancing the region’s durian industry. “Through this month-long SOA, what the farmers learned serves as the bridge from having little knowledge to achieving true progress,” Zacarias said.

Durian production and export on the rise

The SOA program comes at a crucial time, as durian production and exports from the Davao Region continue to surge.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, durian production in Davao climbed to 64,621 metric tons in 2024, up 7.1 percent from 2023, while fruit crops overall reached 3.38 million MT that year.

In 2023, Davao had already produced 78,800 MT of durian from over 1,600 hectares, reinforcing its role as the Philippines’ top durian-growing area.

Exports have grown even faster.

In 2023, the Philippines shipped 1,780 MT of fresh durian valued at USD12.17 million, with China taking more than 95 percent of the total. By 2024, exports skyrocketed to 14,156.87 MT, worth USD 32.46 million, a nearly 200 percent jump.

Davao alone accounted for 9,351 MT of fresh durian shipments in the first nine months of 2024, more than doubling its entire 2023 export volume.

In 2025, the Philippines secured new market access to Egypt, further expanding its international footprint.

With this growth comes opportunity, and pressure for farmers to meet quality standards and ensure sustainability. The SOA initiative, organizers said, empowers small-scale farmers to compete in an increasingly globalized market while supporting local agribusiness development. DEF