45K attend Duterte family’s Pasko Pahalipay 2025

THIS year’s Pasko Pahalipay sa Taal, a long-running Christmas tradition of the Duterte family, pushed through peacefully on Christmas Day, December 25, even as former President Rodrigo R. Duterte remained in The Hague, Netherlands to face trial. This year, Vice President Sara Duterte stepped in to personally grace the annual gift-giving event.

According to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), an estimated 45,000 beneficiaries were successfully served during the activity held along Ulas Road leading to Taal Street in NHA Bangkal.

In a report released on December 26, police confirmed that the event concluded without any untoward incident, citing comprehensive security preparations and close coordination among stakeholders.

DCPO said heightened police visibility, strict area security, traffic management, and the strategic deployment of personnel were implemented to ensure the safety of attendees, many of whom began lining up before dawn. Participants came not only from Davao City but also from nearby provinces to take part in the annual Christmas tradition.

Social media posts from various netizens expressed delight and gratitude to the Duterte family for keeping their tradition of Christmas gift-giving alive amid what happened to the Duterte patriarch.

Judyrose Bigwas, in an interview with Sunstar Davao, expressed her amazement because the line was orderly even with the huge number of participants.

“Mga upat kabook ang linya, naay linya sa mga lalaki, linya sa mga PWDs, senior and buntis, and duha pud ka linya sa mga babae, maong paspas ug hapsay lang (There were about four lines: one for men, one for PWDs, seniors, and pregnant women, and two lines for women, which made the process fast and orderly),” Bigwas, who was among the participants, shared.

However, she regretted not bringing her two-year-old son as the Dutertes also prepared gifts of toys for small children.

DCPO Director PCOL Muarip personally supervised security operations, conducting foot patrols, inspecting security posts, and overseeing the deployment of personnel throughout the event. He directed all units to intensify visibility in and around the venue, manage traffic flow, and remain alert to possible security threats.

“The Davao City Police Office remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding our community during major events such as the Pasko Pahalipay sa Taal,” Muarip said. “Guided by the D.A.V.A.O. Framework—Discipline, Action, Virtue, Accountability, and Order—we will continue to strengthen police visibility and proactive security measures.”

He emphasized that public safety during large gatherings is a shared responsibility, crediting the cooperation of partner agencies and the community for the peaceful outcome of the event.

Vice President Duterte was seen greeting supporters and beneficiaries, continuing the tradition that began during her father’s years as Davao City mayor. Each beneficiary received food packs containing rice and canned goods, along with a P300 gift certificate and P200 in cash.

The turnout this year was slightly lower than last year’s gathering of more than 50,000 attendees at the Duterte ancestral home in Central Park Subdivision, Bangkal. However, this year’s turnout was higher than in 2023, which drew around 40,000 participants.

Authorities said the incident-free conclusion of this year’s Pasko Pahalipay once again underscored the strong coordination among law enforcement agencies, local government units, partner organizations, and the public in maintaining peace and order during large-scale community activities. DEF