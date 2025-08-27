4.5K solo parents get 2nd quarter subsidy

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) on Monday reported that they are done with the distribution of the quarterly subsidy for solo parents.

CSWDO Head Julie P. Dayaday confirmed this during the Madayaw Radio Program over Davao City Disaster Radio on Monday, August 25, 2025.

“Natapos na ang atong pagpanghatag sa monthly subsidy, gi-distribute nato quarterly sa atong solo parents, eligible and indigent solo parents, for the second quarter. Nakahatag ta sa 4,522 nga mga solo parents nga eligible sa atong subsidy. Ginahatag na sya quarterly so nakadawat sila og 3,000 and we are processing the third quarter,” Dayaday revealed.

(We have completed the distribution of the monthly subsidy, which we release quarterly, to our eligible and indigent solo parents. For the second quarter, we were able to provide assistance to 4,522 eligible solo parents. Since the subsidy is given quarterly, each of them received P3,000. We are now processing the distribution for the third quarter.)

Dayaday added that each quarter, eligible solo parents receive P3,000. Beneficiaries are those issued solo-parent IDs and are living in Davao City.

She urged solo parents to enjoy and to make use of the opportunity given to them. She also asked them to be honest in declaring their status.

“Kung dili mo eligible ayaw nalang mo og kuha kay ihatag nato sa indigent gyud nga solo parent nga tabangunon, pinaka-importante ni (If you are not eligible, please do not claim it so we can give it to the indigent solo parents who truly need assistance. This is very important),” she said.

She said it is a challenge for their office to trace each registered solo parent to check if they have found new partners or contracted marriages. It is equally challenging to find out if the solo parent married in another city or municipality.

“Magmatinud-anon ta, dili ta magbakak, kung naa nay partner ihatag nalang sa uban nga walay partner nga kinahanglan og abaga sa gobyerno (We should be honest if you have found new partners already, give your slot to those who do not have a partner and someone who needs to be assisted by the government),” she said.

She said that those who are no longer eligible due to marriage or after finding new partners must surrender their solo parent IDs, which are renewable after a year. Solo parents may reach out to either their main office or the district offices to avail of the city’s services intended to support them. CIO