₱487M proposed to upgrade 3 public cemeteries in Davao City

THE City Cemetery Board has proposed a P487-million budget to rehabilitate three public cemeteries in Davao City, with upgrades covering drainage, roads, security facilities, and areas for funeral wakes.

Councilor Ragde Niño Ibuyan Jr., chair of the Committee on Government Enterprises and Privatization, said during the Oct. 6 Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media briefing that the board approved the proposals on Aug. 20 and submitted them to the Local Finance Committee for evaluation and funding approval.

The proposed allocation includes P237 million for Ma-a Public Cemetery, P158 million for Tibungco Public Cemetery, and P92 million for Panacan Public Cemetery.

Ibuyan said the projects would address infrastructure needs at the three burial grounds, including drainage systems, road networks, perimeter fences, security gates, and lamayan, or facilities where families can hold wakes.

“We identified first na we have to give attention as well to our cemeteries karon (that we also need to pay attention to our cemeteries now),” Ibuyan said, adding that public market upgrades are also in the pipeline.

Panacan cemetery relocation proposed

During the briefing, Councilor Ralph Abella proposed relocating Panacan Public Cemetery to another site and converting its current property into a commercial center to generate more revenue for the city.

Abella said the cemetery occupies a strategic corner lot with commercial potential. He added that he had discussed the proposal with City Economic Enterprises head Maximo Macalipes Jr., a special assistant to the city mayor.

“Ang Panacan strategic kaayo as commercial area. Dako kaayo'g chance na mag-improve ang atong income (Panacan is in a very strategic commercial area. There is a strong opportunity to increase our income),” Abella said.

“Gi-suggest nako sa iyaha, why not dili nato i-rehab, i-transfer nato'g lain nga lot and then we construct a commercial building (I suggested to him that instead of rehabilitating the cemetery, we transfer it to another lot and build a commercial building),” he added.

Ibuyan welcomed the proposal but said relocation would depend on finding a suitable alternative site that meets zoning and environmental requirements.

“The challenge is finding a suitable location that meets zoning requirements, including proper soil stability,” Ibuyan said.

He added that the Cemetery Board would assess potential sites and endorse those that meet the requirements.

Modernized cemeteries generate revenue

The proposed rehabilitation follows the improved financial performance of modernized burial facilities managed by the City Economic Enterprises office.

Tagakpan Public Cemetery, which reopened in 2024 after an infrastructure overhaul, generated P3.01 million in 2025 against its P700,000 revenue target. The cemetery recorded a 430.5% accomplishment rating, according to the figures provided.

The proposed upgrades aim to improve conditions at the city's three major public cemeteries while strengthening their facilities and operations. GRS