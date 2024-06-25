4K jobs available at ICT job fair on June 26

ABOUT 4,000 job vacancies are available at the National ICT Month 2024 Job Fair on June 26, 2024 at SM Ecoland-Annex, a representative from the Department of Information and Communications Technology-Davao Region (DICT-Davao) said.

Engr. Albert Gabriel, information technologist of DICT-Davao, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, June 24, 2024, at SM Ecoland that the job fair is in partnership with around 31 local employers and offers a total of 4,049 job vacancies. He said that more than 10 out of the 31 employers are in the Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry.

Gabriel added that the top job vacancies include customer service representative with 887 vacancies, customer sales representative with 304, and customer service champion with 300. Other jobs available are technical support expert, virtual assistant, healthcare consultant, accounting, cashier, telco consultant, and riders.

Lorraine Grace Ugsang, employment focal of the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole)-Davao City Field Office, expressed that the job fair will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will accept walk-ins on the event day. She added that details regarding the job vacancies are also posted on the DICT and PESO websites.

“The vacancies are already posted on the website of the DICT and also of the Public Employment Service Office. So when you come here, you have an idea of what are the available positions,” she said.

Also, Gabriel highlighted that the majority of the job vacancies are under the IT-BPM industries, locally known as call center agencies. Sixeleven Global Services and Solutions Incorporated has about 1,049 vacancies, making the largest number of job openings. VXI Global Holdings, on the other hand, has a total of 700 job vacancies.

"Right now, we have a lot of lists of the IT-BPM industry that's going to be participating in the job fair. So one of these is Teleperformance, si Optum – actually, Optum has 125 job openings. And then ang pinakamalaki sa kanila is ang [the biggest among them is] Sixeleven," he said.

As for the requirements needed for the job openings, Gabriel said that there are a number of vacancies that require no particular course unless it is for a specific field.

He added that some of the IT-BPM industries will even hire senior high school graduates as long as they fit the job description.

“Any graduate from any course can apply. Some of the IT-BPM industries are hiring senior [high school] graduates. Malaking chance [There is a high chance that] they will be part of the working force of the IT-BPM,” he said.

The DICT in partnership with Dole-Davao City Field Office-Public Employment Service Office (Peso), Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MMCM), and the Association of Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) Industry Network of Davao will be hosting the National ICT Month 2024 Job Fair. It is one of the main highlights of the month-long celebrations of the agency. Zoelah Kristine M. Alkuino, Addu Intern