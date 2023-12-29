4PH housing program in Davao making progress

PRESIDENTIAL Assistant for Eastern Mindanao, Secretary Leo Abellera Magno, is bullish that the government's flagship housing program, the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pamilyang Pilipino (4PH), in Davao Region will be implemented soon.

“Nandoon na po sa stage ng pag-rereview meron nang mga proposals, meron nang tatlong areas na sinilip ng DHSUD (Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development) na pagma-may-ari ng City of Davao (There are proposals being reviewed now. The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has identified three areas owned by the City of Davao.,” Magno said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw held at SM City Davao on December 18.

He said they are preparing the final proposal and design.

“The developers will look into the site, and the developers will give the proposal to Mayor Baste (Sebastian Duterte). It is the LGU that will decide if the design is correct and if it can be presented to Dabawenyos,” Magno said.

He said that based on their recent meeting with DHSUD, they are finalizing the proposals and design so they can coordinate it with the City Government of Davao.

“We are really hoping that proposals and designs will be completed by the different developers this year or at least early January,” Magno stressed, hoping that the much anticipated housing program will be implemented next year.

The identified 4PH housing sites in Davao City are in the areas of Lasang, Talomo, and Langub. Aside from the three early identified sites, the DHSUD is proposing several areas in downtown Davao City.

The Office of the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao was tasked with coordinating the 4PH efforts in the region. Under the 4Ph flagship program of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the government is intent on addressing the six million housing backlog in the country. The flagship housing project aims to provide decent and affordable housing units to Filipino families.

Magno said Davao City has an identified backlog of 180,000 units which 4PH will seek to address.

“What we are praying, my office and the DHSUD, is that the project will start so that the people will see that the government is serious about implementing the housing project,” he said.

He added that if the people see the construction of the housing projects, they will be convinced to avail of the housing units. PIA DAVAO