4Ps aids over 257-K households in Davao in 2025

MORE than 257,000 households in Davao Region benefited from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in 2025, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported, highlighting the government’s continued push to reduce poverty and strengthen social protection.

DSWD-Davao Regional Director Rhuel O. Aranas said 257,059 households received conditional cash grants totaling P2.519 billion during the year, exceeding the target at 100.07 percent. He presented the figures during the year-end Kapehan sa Dabaw at SM City Davao on Dec. 22.

Aranas said the program’s performance reflects the Field Office’s commitment to delivering social welfare services that are accessible, timely, and responsive, in line with the DSWD Strategic Plan 2024–2028 and the national development agenda under Bagong Pilipinas.

He said 4Ps remains a cornerstone of the region’s efforts to reduce poverty and promote child and family welfare, particularly among vulnerable sectors.

As of the end of 2025, 225,486 households remained active beneficiaries in the region. Another 38,383 households exited or graduated from the program during the year after reaching self-sufficiency or due to natural attrition, such as no longer having monitored children aged 0 to 18.

Assessments using the Social Welfare and Development Indicators showed improvements in family well-being. DSWD said 238,842 households, or 99.22 percent of covered families, underwent evaluation, which confirmed gains in social functioning and household capacity.

To strengthen delivery, the Field Office rolled out the SOAR Strategy in 2025—short for Sustain the Gains, Optimize Program Processes, Accelerate Access and Mobilization, and Recalibrate Safety and Support. The strategy guided operational improvements and reinforced accountability across provinces and cities in the region.

Compliance with program conditions also exceeded targets. DSWD XI said 350,230 monitored children met education requirements, or 103.09 percent of the target, while 216,324 households complied with health conditions, equivalent to 102.04 percent.

In addition, 13,606 transitioning households and 22,230 self-sufficient households completed Family Development Sessions, while more than 11,700 active parent groups were strengthened across the region.

DSWD-Davao said several innovations supported 4Ps implementation in 2025, including the Bagong Pilipinas Caravan, the First 1,000 Days Campaign, the pilot rollout of the i-Registro system, and a child-focused Family Development Session module developed with Save the Children. The Field Office also expanded the e-Panalo digital financial literacy campaign, which includes smartphone distribution to beneficiaries.

The agency said it will continue refining the program to sustain gains and help more families transition toward long-term self-reliance. DEF