4Ps beneficiaries launch eTrike venture

TWENTY-SIX 4Ps beneficiaries in Barangay 31-D, Poblacion, Davao City, have launched an electric tricycle (eTrike) rent-to-own venture with a P520,000 grant from the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 11 (DSWD 11).

The DSWD 11 announced the initiative in a press release Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Organized as the Paglaum 4Ps Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) Association, the group received the startup capital through the DSWD's Sustainable Livelihood Program.

The venture allows members to earn daily income by operating the eTrikes while gradually paying for their units until they gain full ownership.

DSWD 11 officials Gemma Dela Cruz, Wilfredo Planas, and Ruel Lagulao, along with Barangay 31-D Captain Nathaniel Rapal, led the formal turnover ceremony for the eTrikes.

Barangay officials also pledged administrative support for the association as its 26 members manage the business collectively and work to generate steady income for their families.

DSWD 11 said the initiative aims to help 4Ps families turn government assistance into sustainable sources of income. Through the SLP, beneficiaries receive capital and support to build small businesses and eventually become financially self-reliant.

The program follows expanded SLP guidelines under Memorandum Circular No. 03, series of 2025, which established a five-phase sustainability track from seed capital grants to enterprise self-reliance.

The approach has reached more than 9,000 4Ps households across the Davao Region, according to DSWD 11. GRS