4th Ironman edition in Davao kicks off

THE Ironman 70.3 Davao returns this year with exciting new features, including a revamped race course, expo location, and sporting events. The 3rd Ironman 70.3 Davao kicks off this weekend, August 9-11, 2024, featuring four events: Gwapa Dabawenya, Fun Run, Iron Kids, and the Ironman 70.3, all set on a new course in the Southside of Davao City.

Over 3,000 participants from various countries will race in this challenging event, which includes a 1.9km swim parallel to Talomo Bay, a 90km bike ride along McArthur Highway and back, and a 21.1km run on the coastal road to the finish line.

Jeff Edwards, Managing Director of Asia for The Ironman Group, said that Davao has always been a race to conquer for athletes. With the new course, athletes are treated to scenic beauty and a challenging terrain.

"It's just incredible to be back here again and see so much spirit and such a friendly welcome, with a tremendous display of passion for Ironman here in Mindanao," Edwards added.

Davao City Sports Director Mikee Aportadera, speaking on behalf of Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte, emphasized that an event like this significantly boosts Davao's tourism, as foreigners are likely to immerse themselves in the city's rich and bountiful culture.

"This is the 4th year, and we're hopeful and optimistic. In the future, we might host more events like this. We're not closing doors; we're still considering a lot of possibilities," Aportadera said.

This year’s Ironman will feature four events, beginning on Friday afternoon with ‘Gwapa Dabawenya.’ On Saturday morning, the IronKids Duathlon will take place, followed by the ‘Fun Run’ powered by 2GO. The Ironman 70.3 event will round off the weekend on Sunday.

There will also be a team event featuring six teams competing in the triathlon. The winners will receive ₱500,000 from the city government and a trophy crafted by Kublai Milan called ‘Tribung Maisugon.’ AJA