5 Dutertes vie for key positions in 2025 polls

Around 3 p.m., former President Rodrigo R. Duterte arrived at the Comelec-Davao City office to file his candidacy for mayor, accompanied by his son, Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, who will run for vice mayor.

While the former president did not make a statement to the media, he had previously expressed that his return to politics was motivated by a desire to protect the people.

Mayor Baste conveyed his enthusiasm, noting that many Dabawenyos were pleased with his father's decision to run again for Mayor.

"He still has the wisdom to offer the people, as we’ve seen from his long years of service in Davao. I’m also happy because Dabawenyos are happy that FPRRD is back as mayor of our city," Mayor Baste said in an ambush interview.

He emphasized their commitment to delivering services to the people of Davao City, stating, "We can see the needs of the people and the city, and we will do our best to deliver on those needs."

He also said that their party is well-organized, and the decision for all five Dutertes to run in the 2025 midterm elections was a collective one made by the members of their parties, Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL) and Hugpong Ng Pagbabago (HNP).

"HTL-HNP is a very organized party. Whatever our leader sees as the right and best setup, we follow. We value the decisions of the leader being the head of the political party," Mayor Baste added.

Omar and his brother, Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte, who earlier filed his COC to run for councilor of Davao City's first district, did not give statements to the press. JPC with reports fom CEA