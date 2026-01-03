5 individuals nabbed for firecracker ban violation

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) intensified its campaign against illegal firecrackers and improvised devices during the New Year celebrations, resulting in the arrest of five individuals and the confiscation of thousands of prohibited items across the city.

Based on monitoring data as of January 2, 2026, the DCPO conducted a total of 16 police operations aimed at enforcing the city’s long-standing firecracker ban and preventing firecracker-related injuries and disturbances. These operations led to the seizure of 6,114 illegal firecrackers and improvised devices with an estimated total value of P23,620.

Police said all arrested individuals are currently under custody for case filing, in line with standard operating procedures. The confiscated items were also secured pending proper disposition.

One of the arrests that drew public attention involved a caretaker in Toril whose apprehension went viral on social media during the early hours of New Year’s Day. The 50-year-old suspect, identified only as “Ramil,” a resident and caretaker in Rovical Village, Barangay Daliao, was apprehended at around 1 a.m. of January 1, 2026.

Police reports reviewed by station commander Major Sheryl Y. Bautista showed that responding officers personally witnessed the suspect igniting a “Tulips” fountain firework in a public area, an act that allegedly caused alarm and disturbance among nearby residents. Authorities subsequently confiscated one piece of “Kwitis” and three pieces of “Baby Rocket” from the suspect.

“Ramil” is facing charges for violating City Ordinance No. 060-02, Series of 2002, also known as the Davao City Firecracker Ban, which has been in place for more than two decades and is credited by authorities for significantly reducing firecracker-related injuries during holiday celebrations.

Police officials reiterated their appeal to the public to comply with the ordinance, stressing that the use of firecrackers remains prohibited regardless of the occasion. They also reminded residents that alternative forms of celebration, such as noise-free festivities and organized community events, are encouraged.

The DCPO said it will continue monitoring and enforcement operations beyond the New Year period to ensure public safety and maintain order, warning that violators will be dealt with in accordance with the law. DEF