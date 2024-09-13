5-K vacancies in Dole-Davao job fair for PBBM birthday

IN CELEBRATION of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s birthday, the Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) will host a job fair on September 13, 2024, offering around 5,000 job vacancies.

Marianne Fatima Mastura, Dole-Davao’s information officer, told SunStar Davao that the fair will feature approximately 5,131 positions from 63 local and international employers. It will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The job fair will be held at Gaisano Mall of Tagum in Tagum City, Nabunturan National Comprehensive High School Gym in Davao de Oro, Mati City Baywalk in Davao Oriental, Victoria Plaza Mall in Davao City, Gov. Douglas Ra. Cagas Sports Complex and Business Center in Digos City, and the Municipal Covered Court in Malita, Davao Occidental.

This event is part of the birthday celebrations for Marcos and aims to enhance employment opportunities and strengthen the Philippine workforce. This year’s theme is "Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat."

Dole-Davao advises all Dabawenyos to take advantage of the services offered by their office. “Tuklasin ang maraming oportunidad sa trabaho na akma sa iba't ibang kasanayan at interes. Huwag palampasin ang pagkakataong ito (Learn about the many job opportunities that fit various skills and interests. Don’t miss this opportunity)”.

Dole-Davao encourages all job seekers to take advantage of the fair, advising them to explore job opportunities matching their skills and interests.

Mastura recommends that applicants, especially fresh graduates, come prepared with their resumes and any required documents for interviews. RGP