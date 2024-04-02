5 men arrested in brawl

According to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), a previous confrontation had already taken place at a nearby bar. The individuals involved were regular customers of the establishment.

At approximately 12:54 a.m., another confrontation happened on City Hall Drive.

The police arrested five individuals, and charges are being prepared for filing in court.

The arrested individuals come from various backgrounds including drivers, lechonero, laborers, and security guards.

DCPO clarified that there was no stabbing involved, in contrast to what was spread online.

“Furthermore, we will intensify police presence by deploying uniformed personnel to prevent this incident from happening again,” DCPO said in its police report. RGL