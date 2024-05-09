5 nabbed for hunting protected Flying Foxes

FIVE individuals were apprehended for hunting large flying foxes in Barangay Wines, Baguio District, Davao City.

According to a Facebook post by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources City Environment-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the joint operation of DENR-Davao, City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), and the Philippine National Police Maritime Group led to the arrest of the five men.

The suspects were caught in the act of hunting and possessing large flying foxes, a protected species under Philippine law, following a tip-off from an informant.

They were detained at the Baguio District Police Station, and DENR-Davao will file charges against them for violating Section 27 of Republic Act 9147, also known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits hunting and possessing wildlife without sufficient license.

DENR-Davao urged the community to report any suspicious activities threatening wildlife to preserve the natural heritage of the Philippines for future generations.

Reports can be made to the DENR-Davao Facebook page, the nearest DENR office, or by calling 09673548827 for GLOBE and 09476116083 for SMART.

Large flying foxes (Pterus vampyrus), crucial for seed distribution and pollination, are classified as endangered species under DENR Administrative Order No. 2. DEF

