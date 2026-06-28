5 new Davao HEIs enter Times Higher Education Ratings 2026

The Commission on Higher Education-Davao Region (Ched-Davao) announced the five new Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the region that made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, which was released on June 25, 2026.

Ched-Davao revealed that the new entrants are Brokenshire College (1001–1500th), Davao del Sur State College (1001–1500th), Davao Oriental State University (1001–1500th), Cor Jesu College Inc. (1501+), and Holy Cross of Davao College (1501+).

Meanwhile, the five institutions that retained their places in the sustainability ratings are Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao (1001–1500th), the University of Mindanao (1001–1500th), the University of Southeastern Philippines (1001–1500th), the University of the Immaculate Conception (1001–1500th), and Ateneo de Davao University (1501+).

These results show that there was a 100 percent increase from the five HEIs that made the list in 2025.

“The Commission on Higher Education Regional Office commends the ten (10) Davao Region Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) that secured spots at the Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, released on June 25, 2026, noting a 100% increase in institutional participation compared to the 2025 cycle,” Ched-Davao said on June 26, 2026.

Ched-Davao said the data from the cycle showed mobility among the HEIs, with 80 percent, or four of the five retaining HEIs, improving their positions by moving up from the 1501+ band in 2025 to the 1001–1500 tier in 2026, while the remaining institution retained its position.

The office said that, in line with its agenda to further improve the quality of education in the region, it would continue to provide capacity-development initiatives as well as mentoring programs, such as the Metrics Matters workshops, to support HEIs in the region in their international ranking and visibility efforts.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, previously known as the THE Impact Rankings, is a global ranking that measures how HEIs around the world advance sustainability in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Based on its evaluation, a total of 1,646 universities from 116 countries and territories around the world were included across 17 individual SDG tables and one overall ranking.

On its website, THE revealed that the Philippines has the most universities in the ranking, with 160. RGP