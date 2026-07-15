5 still missing in July 10 flashflood in JAS

FIVE people remain missing after a flash flood swept through Barangay Tanuman in Jose Abad Santos (JAS), Davao Occidental, on Friday, July 10, 2026, where floodwaters damaged a bridge, carried away four houses, and left several residents unaccounted for, Mayor Jayson John Joyce said Monday, July 14.

In a video update posted on his official Facebook page, Joyce said the flash flood destroyed the Tanuman Bridge after large trees and other debris were carried downstream by the strong current and became lodged underneath the structure. The blockage caused floodwaters to spill into nearby homes.

He said four houses were directly hit by the rushing water and were washed toward the sea.

"Dahil sa direkta silang tinamaan ng malakas na pagbaha, nagkaroon tayo ng missing individual. Sa ngayon, out of nine missing individual ay na-recover na natin yung apat at may lima pa na patuloy nating hinahanap (Because they were directly hit by the strong floodwaters, several individuals went missing. Of the nine reported missing, four have already been recovered, while five are still being searched for)," Joyce said.

The mayor urged residents to immediately follow evacuation advisories whenever local authorities issue warnings, saying early evacuation can save lives during severe weather.

"I am reminding again all of the JASenos na mag-ingat tayo. Kapag may mga reminders tayo na mag-evacuate, mag-evacuate at pumunta tayo sa mas ligtas na mga lugar. Marami pa tayong haharapin na mga challenges pero huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Sama-sama pa rin tayo. Bangon JAS, Bangon JASenos (I am reminding all JASenos to stay vigilant. Whenever authorities advise you to evacuate, please move to safer areas. We still have many challenges ahead, but let us not lose hope. Together, we will recover. Bangon JAS, Bangon JASenos)," he said.

Search and retrieval operations for the five remaining missing individuals are ongoing as authorities continue to assess the damage caused by the flash flood. HANNAH MICAELLA ALBINO/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN