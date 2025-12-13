50 modular shelters turned over to quake-affected families in Manay

AT LEAST 50 modular housing units have been formally turned over to families in Manay, Davao Oriental, who are displaced by the powerful doublet earthquake that struck eastern Mindanao on October 10, 2025. The move provides a major boost to the municipality’s ongoing recovery efforts.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development-Davao Region (DHSUD-Davao), in coordination with the local government of Manay under Mayor Jon Marco Dayanghirang, led the turnover ceremony on December 10 at the Manay Bayanihan Village. The activity is part of the Balik-Tindog Manay initiative, designed to provide safe, sturdy, and dignified housing for residents who lost their homes during the calamity.

Davao Oriental provincial government, headed by Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang, supported the initiative, reinforcing the province’s commitment to assisting affected families as they rebuild.

Mayor Dayanghirang highlighted that several residents have begun constructing their own homes according to their preferred designs, though many still face challenges due to the time and resources needed for rebuilding.

“Ang iba nag-construct na ng bahay nila, although meron pa rin kasi di naman ganun kadali ang construction, kasi medyo kailangan ng time kung anong gusto nilang design sa bahay nila. Although nakatulong naman tayo with regard sa mga materials at cash assistance,” he said in a media interview.

He later explained that while significant progress has been observed, continuous support remains essential, especially for families still struggling to restart due to the extensive damage caused by the earthquake.

The October 2025 quake, comprising two major seismic events measuring M7.4 and 6.7 -- 6.8 caused widespread destruction across eastern Mindanao. It triggered tsunami warnings in seven provinces and parts of Indonesia, with minor waves later observed.

The disaster left at least 10 people dead, more than 1,027 injured or hospitalized, and nearly 40,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Infrastructure losses were estimated at P2.26 billion (US$45.93 million), prompting international humanitarian assistance from the United States, Japan, and other partners.

Local and national officials stressed that the turnover of modular housing units demonstrates strong coordination between government levels, national, provincial, and municipal.

According to Dayanghirang, as Manay continues to recover from the devastation, the newly turned-over units represent a tangible step forward, giving affected families renewed hope and a concrete foundation as they rebuild their lives. DEF