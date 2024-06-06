50 student leaders join city’s anti-drug training

OVER 50 student leaders gathered for the "Training for Trainers on Life Skills Enhancement in Drug Abuse Prevention Education" at the Ritz Hotel in Obrero, Davao City on Wednesday morning, June 5, 2024.

Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain informed the media that representatives from 31 schools and nine churches participated in the training. He highlighted the importance of empowering youth to disseminate vital information within their respective communities.

"Ang mga kabataan diri ang purpose ana kay para mukatag kay sila na pod ang mu spearhead ana sa ilang mga schools, churches, and other areas sa ilang barangay (he youth's role here is crucial as they will lead the dissemination efforts in their schools, churches, and barangays)," he said.

He reassured that there are no active syndicates within the city, although authorities have intercepted small drug shipments at the borders.

Quitain outlined the progression of their anti-drug campaign, starting with barangay officials and Sangguniang Kabataan chairpersons, and now extending to student leaders. Post-training, they plan to extend similar programs to out-of-school youth.

Quitain underscored that the initiative aims to demonstrate to drug pushers that they cannot infiltrate Davao City's youth.

Edna A. Villacencio, a training specialist from the Dangerous Drugs Board, said that evidence-based training methods would be utilized, focusing on interactive activities rather than traditional lectures.

The goal is to enhance the personal and interpersonal skills of participants to effectively resist drugs.

Chester Jherom Oporto, a graduating senior high school student and youth leader from Bernardo Carpio National High School, pledged to utilize social media to spread anti-drug campaign messages in his Buhangin community.

Similarly, Bai Ayesha Katao, the SK Chairperson of Barangay Sirawan, expressed optimism about the training's contribution to their anti-drug efforts, noting the absence of Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL) cases in their area.

"Kami nga naa diria (We, as attendees), will be able to spread those learnings from here to the other schools and the community," he said.

The training, conducted in partnership with the Dangerous Drugs Board and the Office of the Vice President, marks the third instance of such collaboration in the region. RGP