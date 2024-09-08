500 exhibitors join Philconstruct Davao 2024

AROUND 500 exhibitors across Mindanao have participated in the grand return of the Philippine Construct 2024 (Philconstruct) from September 5 to 7, 2024 at the SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang, Davao City.

The 13th annual event showcasing Mindanao’s thriving architecture and engineering industry also features 750 dynamic mix of local and mainstream construction brands in the country.

Organized by the Philippine Constructors Association (PCA) and the Davao Constructors Association Center, Inc. (DCACI), the three-day event gathers various business owners, trade buyers, government agencies, media outlets, and construction professionals to celebrate the robust construction and infrastructure investments in the region.

The expo, expected to attract over 12,000 trade buyers and forum attendees, promises special deals, new product releases, discounts, and direct consultations with suppliers, contractors, and engineers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to examine products firsthand.

In addition to a broad sourcing experience, attendees can participate in TechnoForum events, which include over 30 lectures and fora that provide CPD points and upskilling possibilities. Concrete construction, green architecture, quality control, digital solutions, taxes, contracts, and permissions will be among the topics discussed.

“PHILCONSTRUCT showcases the full spectrum of building and construction industry requirements—from tools and materials to heavy equipment, commercial vehicles, and innovative building solutions. This is an essential event for the industry,” said Ronaldo “Junn” Elepano, President of PCA.

Meanwhile, according to Ruben Cueto, Overall Event Chairman, the event is committed to not only stay up with the latest innovations, but to set the standard by providing great service and delivering sustainable and cutting-edge products.

“Be among the first to experience new eco-friendly cement, innovative tile adhesives, foldable air pumps, intuitive line laser tools, specialized geogrids, and more” he added.

On the other hand, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary, Jaime J. Bautista vowed his support, saying, “PHILCONSTRUCT Mindanao plays a crucial role in advancing infrastructure development and connecting Mindanao to the rest of the country, enhancing mobility, and contributing to the progress of every region.”

Admission to PHILCONSTRUCT is FREE. For easy access, pre-register at philconstructevents.com/registration-mindanao. The event runs daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

PHILCONSTRUCT will culminate in Manila this November 7-10, displaying the greatest collection of construction technologies and building materials in the country. PR