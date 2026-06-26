500 Toda members in San Isidro receive aid amid rising fuel costs

RECOGNIZING the challenges brought about by high fuel prices and expenses, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended assistance to members of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (Toda) in San Isidro, Davao Oriental, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The assistance distribution was part of Go’s continuing efforts to support transport workers, whom he described as among the unsung heroes who keep communities moving despite economic hardships.

“Kayo po ang ating mga modern-day heroes na hindi napapagod sa pagsiguro na makarating ang bawat isa sa kanilang mga destinasyon, mula eskwelahan, trabaho, o anumang mahalagang gawain. Hindi matatawaran ang inyong sakripisyo, lalo na sa mga oras na kinakailangan ng mabilis at maaasahang transportasyon ng ating mga kababayan,” Go said.

A native of Davao Oriental, Go acknowledged the difficulties faced by tricycle drivers and operators, particularly the impact of fuel price hikes on their daily income.

“Alam ko po ang mga hamon na inyong hinaharap, tulad ng pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina at mga gastusin sa inyong mga tricycle. Kaya naman, patuloy nating hahanapan ng paraan kung paano kayo matutulungan at masusuportahan,” he added.

To help ease their burden, Go provided assistance to 500 Toda members.

Joining the senator during the activity were Board Members Don Montojo and Rotchie Ravelo, San Isidro Mayor Maria Angelica Go-Dayanghirang, Vice Mayor Sherlyn Marcojos-Casama, Lupon Vice Mayor Atty. Christian Lawrence "Chrence" Go, and members of the municipal council.

Go expressed his gratitude for their continued support and partnership in serving the transport sector and the broader community.

Prior to the distribution, the senator visited local vendors and purchased kakanins as part of his continuing effort to encourage support for small entrepreneurs and local businesses. He also met a beneficiary who is a person with disability and personally provided him with a new walking cane.

As the activity concluded, Go reiterated his commitment to working closely with Toda members and local government officials to ensure that the transport sector remains resilient, productive, and adequately supported.

“Kasama ninyo ako sa pagsusulong ng mas maayos, mas ligtas, at mas maunlad na komunidad, dahil kasama 'yan sa aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo. Magkaisa po tayo para sa mas maliwanag na kinabukasan hindi lamang para sa inyong hanapbuhay kundi para na rin sa inyong mga pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay,” Go said.

On the same day, Go also provided assistance to barangay functionaries in Banaybanay and assisted vendors in Lupon. Go also attended the inauguration of Maco, Davao de Oro Super Health Center. PR