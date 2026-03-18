₱5,000 cash aid for Davao drivers

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said it will provide ₱5,000 cash relief assistance (CRA) to transportation drivers affected by rising fuel prices, following an initial rollout in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Rhuelo D. Aradanas, DSWD-Davao regional director, said the payout started in NCR and is expected to begin in the region after Holy Week.

“Magbibigay tayo ng P5,000 sa ating mga drivers, tsuper na apektado sa pagtaas ng gasolina lalong lalo na ang miyembro ng Toda, miyembro ng mga taxi drivers natin, mga food delivery drivers natin kasali din yan (We will give ₱5,000 to our drivers who have been affected by the rising fuel prices, including members of the Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODA), taxi drivers, and food delivery drivers),” Aradanas said on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

The regional office will coordinate with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao), Department of Transportation (DOTr), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and local government units to finalize the list of recipients. Aradanas clarified that the CRA is separate from the fuel subsidy and will be provided in addition to any support from DOTr.

Cash relief program

Under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, the DSWD will prioritize tricycle drivers, followed by drivers of jeepneys, taxis, UV express, TNVS—including motorcycle taxis and delivery riders—and buses. The program aims to quickly address the urgent needs of drivers and their families.

The financial aid started rolling out on March 17 in the National Capital Region (NCR) and will be implemented across other regions in the coming weeks.

Fuel subsidy preparations

LTFRB-Davao said March 18 that preparations for the fuel subsidy for public transport drivers and operators are ongoing. Drivers of PUJs, multicabs, and taxis are encouraged to undergo validation and submit required documents, including driver’s licenses with three specimen signatures, notarized driver certifications from operators, photocopies of valid franchises, and CPC/PA documents.

If ownership has transferred, a Special Power of Attorney and corresponding Deeds of Sale must be submitted.

Rising fuel costs

Global oil prices continue to surge due to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The Strait of Hormuz, a key export route connecting Gulf oil producers to the Arabian Sea, was closed, driving up gasoline, diesel, and kerosene prices. Industry projections estimate diesel could rise by ₱18 per liter and gasoline by ₱15 per liter by the third week of March, adding further strain on transportation drivers and operators. RGP