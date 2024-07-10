50th Nutrition Month campaign in Davao

TO COMBAT all forms of malnutrition, the National Nutrition Council advocates for awareness and support of the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) as part of this year’s Nutrition Month celebration.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary with the theme ‘Sa PPAN, sama-sama sa nutrisyong sapat para sa lahat!’ Regional Nutrition Program Coordinator and Officer-In-Charge for NNC-Region 11, Retsebeth M. Laquihon, RND, MPD, MDM, emphasized the crucial role of PPAN 2023-2028.

“It’s actually a blueprint for the implementation of the nutrition program in the country, to prevent, manage, and address all forms of malnutrition, particularly undernutrition, overnutrition, and micronutrient deficiencies,” she said during Kapehan sa Dabaw, held on July 8, 2024, at SM City Davao.

According to Presidential Decree No. 491, the National Nutrition Council (NNC) leads the annual observance of National Nutrition Month every July to raise awareness among Filipinos about the importance of proper nutrition.

“Every year iba-iba yung ating mga key messages, iba-iba yung ating theme, pero naiiba yung ating theme for this year (Each year, we focus on different key messages and themes, but this year’s theme stands out),” Laquihon, highlighting the focus on PPAN.

Laquihon also underscored key messages for this year’s Nutrition Month under the theme, “Dahil bawat buhay ay mahalaga, wastong nutrisyon ang kailangan para maging malusog at produktibo (Because every life is valuable, proper nutrition is necessary for health and productivity),” noting its significant impact on children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children's mental development.

In aiming to reduce stunting and obesity, Laquihon stressed PPAN’s goal and highlighted the importance of ensuring food security through proactive initiatives. “Yung malnutrition could be a result of prolonged hunger incidents so pag walang gutom, wala ring malnutrition (Malnutrition often stems from prolonged hunger; eliminating hunger eliminates malnutrition),” she explained.

The focus on proper nutrition is crucial; addressing malnutrition involves addressing its immediate, underlying, and fundamental causes. Laquihon urged the public and stakeholders to actively support the 50th Nutrition Month campaign by joining forces to tackle the triple burden of malnutrition affecting Filipinos across all stages of life—undernutrition, overnutrition, and micronutrient deficiencies.

This year’s Nutrition Month will culminate in a Nutrition Symposium on July 31, aimed at gathering insights and fostering collaboration among various sectors to tackle malnutrition effectively. KBP