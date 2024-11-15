51-K Davao farmers to receive aid in 2025

AROUND 51,000 rice farmers in the Davao Region are set to receive unconditional cash assistance through the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA) program in 2025.

Earlier this week, DA-Davao Agriculturist II Dan Angelo Agulan shared during the "Usapang Agrikultura" program on Radyo Pilipinas that the number of beneficiaries is expected to increase next year, following the successful distribution of P5,000 cash assistance to 34,072 farmers in 2024.

"Although naga-import ta, pero kinahanglan gyud nato gihapon ang local rice farmers nato nga magtanom jud perminti maong naa ning mga intervention para dili sila kapuyon or dili sila mawad-an og paglaom nga magtanom jud og humay kay kinahanglanon jud nato ang local production (Although we import rice, it’s crucial to support our local farmers so they continue planting. These interventions are essential to prevent them from losing hope or feeling exhausted, as we still rely on local production)," Agulan said.

As of November 2024, approximately P179.36 million has been distributed to farmers owning up to two hectares of land, registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA), or listed with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) or the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC).

The RFFA program, a national government initiative, was designed to aid economically disadvantaged rice farmers, particularly those affected by the Rice Tariffication Law (Republic Act No. 11203), which led to a decline in domestic rice prices due to increased imports.

Under the program, eligible rice farmers receive P5,000 in financial aid to help alleviate the financial pressures caused by fluctuating rice prices and other economic challenges. DEF