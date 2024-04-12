5.1 quake suspends classes in some schools in New Bataan

This is in line with the latest Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) conducted by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in collaboration with the local government unit (LGU) of New Bataan.

Based on the report, there were buildings both from private and public schools that sustained minor cracks.

These are Camanlanngan, Pagsilaan Elementary School, Manurigao, Davao de Oro State College (DOSC)-New Bataan, New Bataan National High School, and ComVal Christian Academy.

“Suspend ang klase until karon. Naa man gud unta ‘to silay activity. So, na-cancel gyud,” (The classes are suspended until now. The students were supposed to have an activity in the [school] but it was halted).

To recall, the moderately strong, tectonic in origin earthquake rattled one kilometer southeast of the New Bataan with a depth of just eight kilometers.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Intensity V in Pantukan, Mabini, and Maco, Davao de Oro.

Intensity IV was felt in the Tagum City, Davao de Oro; and City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur, Intensity V in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, and Intensity I in the City of Digos, Davao City, Matanao, and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Malungon, Sarangani.

Meanwhile, there were no immediate reports of damage due to the quake.