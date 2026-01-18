58th anniversary of Holy Infant Jesus of Prague Shrine orderly

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported a successful security operation during the Feast of Sto. Niño celebration on January 15, 2026 at the Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague, at Shrine Hills, Matina, ensuring the safety and orderly participation of thousands of devotees, the police said in a press release.

According to Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip, Acting City Director of the DCPO, the event drew an estimated 20,000 attendees, who were able to observe the religious festivities without any major security incidents or disruptions.

“The successful and peaceful conclusion of the Feast of Sto. Niño is a clear testament to our proactive security planning, strong coordination, and the cooperation of the faithful,” Muarip said, underscoring the disciplined deployment of police personnel and partner security clusters throughout the activity.

Under the direct supervision of Police Major Genesis P. Oriel, Ground Commander, security forces implemented strict access control, conducted thorough inspections of personal belongings, and continuously monitored entry and exit points. These measures were intended to prevent untoward incidents, manage crowd flow, and maintain public order throughout the multi-hour religious observance.

Muarip also expressed gratitude to the devotees themselves, noting that their cooperation and discipline helped sustain a calm and orderly atmosphere. He reassured the public that the DCPO remains committed to maintaining high police visibility and proactive security measures during large-scale religious and cultural events throughout the city.

Last year’s Feast of Sto. Niño in Davao City also drew significant public attention, with media reporting large crowds of devotees attending masses, processions, and other religious activities at the Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague despite gray weather conditions.

The 57th patronal fiesta last year saw families and lay faithful gather for a pontifical Mass and other devotions, reflecting the strong tradition of Sto. Niño veneration in the city.

The Feast of Sto. Niño is an annual Catholic celebration honoring the Holy Child Jesus, one of the oldest and most widely celebrated religious traditions in the Philippines. Observed every month of January, the feast commemorates the gift of the Santo Niño image and symbolizes deep Filipino devotion, thanksgiving, and faith. DEF