GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs’ animated documentary “58th” will bring its story on the 2009 Maguindanao Massacre to Davao students through campus screenings at the University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao and Ateneo de Davao University on November 23.

Directed by Carl Joseph Papa, the documentary is part of the nationwide “58th” Campus Tour, which aims to engage the younger generation on press freedom and the fight against impunity through screenings in various universities and colleges.

In partnership with universities, student groups, and media organizations, the campus tour will also visit I-Academy (November 11), UP Los Baños for Pelikultura (November 11), Ateneo de Naga University (November 13), Bulacan State University (November 18), UP Diliman (November 19), Ateneo de Manila University (November 19), De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (November 20), University of Santo Tomas (November 28), FAITH Colleges (December 7), and UP Film Institute (December 9).

Aside from its Philippine screenings, “58th” continues to expand its international reach, with scheduled screenings and festival appearances in the Netherlands, Canada, Taiwan, and Indonesia from November to December 2026.

The film is set to screen on November 14 at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), one of the world’s major documentary film events. This will be followed by a special screening on November 27 at the UBC Robson Theatre in Vancouver, Canada, hosted by the University of the Philippines Alumni Association in British Columbia.

Ahead of its theatrical release in Taiwan on December 4, “58th” will also hold special screenings in Taipei on November 23 and 28, Kaohsiung on November 27, and Taoyuan on November 29.

The documentary has also been selected for the Asian Perspective Feature Programme at the 21st Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF), which runs from November 28 to December 5, 2026. It will be screened at Studio 4 of Empire XXI Cinema in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on December 3 and 4.

“58th” follows the search for justice of Ma. Reynafe Momay-Castillo, whose father, photojournalist Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay, was among those killed in the 2009 election-related massacre in Maguindanao. His remains have never been recovered.

The film is currently under consideration for the Best Documentary Feature category at the 2027 Academy Awards. It has received awards at the Manila International Film Festival and Doc Edge Festival in New Zealand and completed a successful theatrical run in the United States, with screenings in Los Angeles, New York, and Las Vegas.

It was also previously featured at the Busan International Film Festival, one of Asia’s major film festivals, and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, widely regarded as the world’s leading festival dedicated to animation. PR