"58TH" just made history anew.

The animated documentary film directed by Carl Joseph Papa is set to premiere on Prime Video, making it the first-ever Philippine documentary on the streaming platform, GMA Pictures announced on Facebook.

"58th" premieres on Prime Video on November 27th and it will be shown throughout Southeast Asia.

It follows the story of Reynafe Castillo (Glaiza De Castro) as she continues her years-long fight for answers and her father's recognition as the 58th victim of the Maguindanao massacre. Her story also reflects the grief of the victims' families and their pursuit of justice following the tragedy.

The Maguindanao massacre happened on November 23, 2009 in the town of Ampatuan. It is considered the deadliest single attack on journalists in world history. The massacre resulted in the death of 58 individuals, 32 of whom were journalists.

"58th" premiered in various film festivals abroad before landing at the Cinemalaya Film Festival in August.

It was also screened at the Manila International Film Festival in Hollywood in September and took home various awards. It recently had a special screening in New York.